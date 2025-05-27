Government investment in the aerospace industry – notably the provision of funding for research and technology projects – would, on the face of it, seem like money well spent.

Assuming all goes to plan then there is an eventual pay-off: the successful R&T project metamorphoses into a production programme, creating or securing the kind of high-value jobs that drives politicians to clammy-palmed levels of excitement.

Not every project can be a winner, of course. By their very nature, R&T activities can fail for a whole host of reasons. Maybe the technology won’t work. Maybe there isn’t enough money. Maybe mismanagement intervenes. Or maybe the concept is doomed to fail from the very beginning.

The hope is that the bodies doling out the millions in public money – in the UK, the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) – are sufficiently experienced to winnow out those in the latter category, ensuring better odds of a return for taxpayers.

It is a balancing act, of course: decision-making should not be dominated by conservatism, or favour Big Aerospace as a sure-fire bet; after all, for every success like the Wing of Tomorrow programme there is an e-Fan X lurking in the shadows.

A pair of companies in the UK that have benefitted from ATI funding in recent years have this week showcased what public investment can achieve.

ZeroAvia – US headquartered but with an increasing presence on the other side of the Atlantic – announced the selection of a location in southwest Scotland for its Hydrogen Centre of Excellence.

There, at the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland site near Glasgow airport, it will produce the hydrogen fuel-cell powertrains it hopes will revolutionise the aircraft industry.

ZeroAvia has benefitted from multiple rounds of ATI funding – a combined £18.5 million ($25 million) for the HyFlyer I and II projects, plus for research into fuel cell technology – and has also received direct investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank and UK National Wealth Fund.

Sure, there are still question marks about the near-term viability of hydrogen as a fuel for widespread use in aviation, and ZeroAvia is still likely a year or so away from service entry, but there are tangible signs of progress.

Meanwhile, Vertical Aerospace, another recipient of ATI funding, has maintained its flight-test momentum, moving to Phase 3 – wing-borne flight – of its four-stage test programme.

Bigger tests are still to come, however. The significant hurdle of certification remains around three years away and more substantial funding is needed to allow Vertical to reach its service-entry goal.

But in the short-term at least, the money furnished by the government – largely for research into battery technology - appears to be doing what it was designed to.

The picture at a third company, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions, is less clear-cut, however.

CAeS received around £9 million – peanuts in aerospace terms, but a still significant sum – from the ATI to develop a fuel cell powertrain conversion, ostensibly for installation in the Britten-Norman Islander.

Five years later and that system, not to mention the converted BN-2 it was meant to fly on, remains stubbornly earthbound. CAeS has also seen its chief executive and other senior leaders depart.

In fact, rather than jobs being created, the opposite seems to have happened.

While CAeS maintains it is making progress and that the system has a strong chance of success, it is as yet unclear if the ATI has picked a winner.