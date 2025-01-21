Despite nagging industrywide supply chain troubles, Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer met its 2024 aircraft delivery goal, handing over 206 jets last year.

The company had aimed to close the year with 197-215 deliveries. Embraer had stuck to that goal despite other aerospace manufacturers pulling down their delivery expectations last year amid supply headaches.

The Sao Jose dos Campos-based firm’s total of 206 deliveries last year included 130 executive aircraft and 73 commercial jets.

Embraer hit its 2024 target after a particularly strong fourth quarter during which it delivered 75 jets, including 44 business aircraft (among them 22 light-jet Phenoms and 22 midsize Praetors), and 31 commercial aircraft (two E190-E2s, 18 E195-E2s and 11 E175s).

By comparison, Embraer had delivered 57 aircraft in the third quarter.

The company met its goal during an extremely difficult year for the broader aerospace manufacturing supply chain, with companies up and down the chain struggling to overcome parts and labour shortages.

Those issues forced other aerospace manufacturers, including Airbus and GE Aerospace, to revise their delivery goals downward last year.

But Embraer stuck to its guns.

“We are fully committed to reach our full-year guidance despite all the ongoing supply chain constraints,” the company’s chief executive Francisco Gomes Neto said in August. “We are confident that we’ll be able to deliver the guidance for the year.”