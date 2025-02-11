Welcome to the first of our new-look weekly Defence newsletters, providing you with a brief snapshot of the best military aviation-sector content produced on FlightGlobal.com over the last seven days.

Still less than a month since his inauguration as US President for a second time, Donald Trump’s rapid succession of new legislation has unsettled relations with neighbouring Canada, including over defence.

With planned procurements covering US-built Lockheed Martin F-35A fighters, Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-9B remotely piloted air systems, we assess how Ottawa is countering criticism about its failure to hit NATO’s spending target.

Investigations continue, meanwhile, into the mid-air collision between a US Army Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk and PSA Airlines-operated Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet which happened over the Potomac River a short distance from the White House on 29 January.

Early indications from the US National Transportation Safety Board suggest that the military helicopter was around 100ft above its approved altitude at the time of the accident, which killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft.

Also of note from the defence arena during the last seven days were the receipt by Ukraine of its first Dassault Aviation Mirage 2000-5 fighters, donated by France; Paris’s selection of an Airbus A321XLR-based solution for its future maritime patrol aircraft requirement; and Taiwan’s bid to modernise its airborne early warning capability by acquiring Northrop Grumman E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes.

In a busy week for FlightGlobal, we will be reporting from the Aero India show in Bengaluru, and also attending the Honolulu Defense Forum event in Hawaii.