After countless threats, US president Donald Trump on 5 March made good on a campaign promise by slapping tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, while hiking duties on Chinese goods.

Aerospace executives are now scrambling to understand how their businesses will be impacted by the fees, which some economists have warned could cause broad price hikes and upend global supply chains. Some US suppliers, however, have suggested that import duties could promote expansion of domestic-US manufacturing.

The tariffs come just as some aerospace analysts view Boeing as having turned a corner toward recovery.

The same cannot be said for the supplier it relies on most, Spirit AeroSystems, which last week said it faces an urgent cash shortfall and needs fresh funding to maintain operations. The warning should have caught the attention of others beside Boeing, as Spirit supplies major components for jets made by Airbus and others.

Speaking of Airbus, the chief executive of that company’s helicopter division has expounded on why Airbus paused development of its all-electric CityAirbus NextGen air taxi. (The batteries cannot deliver “the minimal level of performance”.

In other news, the FAA has finally certificated the GE Aerospace Catalyst turboprop, which powers Beechcraft’s long-delayed single-prop Denali. Though now one step closer, Beechcraft parent Textron Aviation still does not expect Denali’s certification until 2026.

But the FAA has now certificated Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage turbofan. It also just finalised rules requiring airlines modify 737NG nacelles – a response to two troubling in-flight CFM56 failures, including a deadly 2018 event involving a Southwest Airlines 737-700.