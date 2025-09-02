UK defence procurement will be in the spotlight next week, with the biennial DSEI exhibition to take place in London from 9-12 September.

Among the topics sure to grab attention are the New Medium Helicopter (NMH) requirement – with Leonardo’s AW149 as the lone candidate for a deal to succeed already retired Puma rotorcraft.

Viewed as a key win in order to maintain production capacity at Leonardo’s Yeovil site in Somerset, an order could be for a maximum of 32 aircraft, according to previous indications from industry.

A best and final offer for the requirement was submitted in late April, with the company now awaiting a decision on NMH by the Ministry of Defence.

Another of the Royal Air Force’s (RAF’s) current capability gaps also could be up for discussion, with a desire to boost a trimmed-down fleet of just three E-7A Wedgetails offering encouragement to Boeing. The UK’s new airborne early warning and control platform is due to enter operational use in 2026, with flight testing underway. Could an original plan to field a five-strong fleet edge closer to being restored?

Increased attention also is being placed on a future need to replace the UK’s BAE Systems-produced Hawk fleet, which includes T2-model advanced jet trainers and vintage T1-version examples still flown by the RAF’s Red Arrows aerobatic display team.

With momentum expected to build from later this year, potential offers around the Boeing T-7A, Leonardo M-346, Lockheed Martin/Korea Aerospace Industries T-50 and Turkish Aerospace Hurjet can be anticipated, along with a design from UK start-up Aeralis.

One of the other air sector highlights at DSEI will be the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) – a sixth-generation fighter endeavour between Italy, Japan and the UK. The event will provide an opportunity to check on progress just months after the Edgewing joint venture between the nations’ industrial champions was stood up.

Unlike the peer Future Combat Air System development being pursued by France, Germany and Spain, GCAP appears to have maintained harmony between its partners, although the exact details around industrial workshare crucially have yet to be finalised.

We will be reporting from DSEI throughout the show.

Back to this week, Western observers will be watching with interest when Beijing hosts a massive military parade on 3 September, with new Chinese air power developments potentially to break cover for the first time.

Sightings ahead of the major event have included a tailless unmanned air vehicle which is believed to be similar in scale to the USA’s secretive Northrop Grumman RQ-180 platform.

Elsewhere, our recent reporting has included detailing the US Navy’s ambitions around the F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter, despite the Trump Administration’s efforts to put the brakes on such a development. The service’s “air boss” also wants to propel a new era of manned-unmanned teaming, to ensure that it maintains a competitive advantage over near-peer rivals, and especially China. We’ll be discussing that further in our FlightGlobal Focus podcast later this week.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems’ YFQ-42A – its candidate for the US Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft programme – took to the air for the first time, and Ukraine edged closer to a low-cost cruise missile acquisition being brokered via Washington, DC.

You can keep up to date with all our coverage by regularly visiting our defence landing page.