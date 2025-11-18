While the global aerospace world (including most of FlightGlobal’s defence team) is focusing its attention on the Dubai air show this week, Ukraine’s wartime leader is looking west.

President Volodymyr Zelensky kicked off a whistle-stop diplomacy tour with stops in Greece, France and Spain to announce new agreements on energy and security.

Most notable of these was a deal with France covering the potential acquisition of 100 Rafale F4 fighters from Dassault Aviation.

Zelensky met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Velizy-Villacoublay outside of Paris on 17 November to sign the verbosely named “Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the Acquisition of Defense Equipment for Ukraine”.

Flanked by a French air force Rafale and a large Ukrainian flag, the pair inked the deal, opening up access to French defence articles for Kyiv.

“This document enables Ukraine to procure military equipment from France’s defence industrial and technological base, including 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035 for Ukraine’s combat aviation,” Zelensky says.

Also covered under the Franco-Ukrainian procurement deal are a number of SAMP/T ground-based air defence systems, air defence radars, air-to-air missiles, and joint production of “interceptor drones” – likely to be used for knocking down the swarms of one-way systems Russia has been launching at Ukrainian cities.

How such a sprawling order will be paid for remains a matter of question.

The Rafale deal follows a similar pledge Ukraine signed with the Swedish government in October covering up to 150 Saab Gripen E fighters.

After the signing ceremony, Macron suggested financing programmes from the EU, backed in part by the seizure of Russian assets, could be used to fund large Ukrainian defence purchases.

Undeterred, Moscow is showing off its own premier combat jet this week – although not anywhere near the frontlines.

Russia’s fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter is making its Dubai air show debut, including taking part in the daily flying display. An export-standard Su-57E variant is being promoted by Moscow.

The appearance follows an order from Algeria earlier this year for 14 of the twin-engined air superiority type – the Su-57E’s first overseas sale.

Russian state arms conglomerate Rostec is using the show as a major selling opportunity, also promoting the Yakovlev Yak-130M advanced jet trainer and Kamov Ka-52 co-axial attack helicopter.

Other notable Dubai appearances include Embraer’s new company-owned KC-390 demonstrator, and a full-scale model of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems’ YFQ-42A prototype competing to be the US Air Force’s first Collaborative Combat Aircraft uncrewed fighter.

Meanwhile, FlightGlobal’s 2026 World Air Forces directory is now available as a free download. Our 36-page report includes a comprehensive overview of the global military aircraft inventory, analysis of major changes since we published our previous review, and full fleet listings for 161 nations.

Notable changes include several prominent retirements, a sizeable increase in assets for Ukraine and the total destruction of Syria’s entire 414-aircraft inventory.

You can keep up to date with our full coverage from the Dubai air show coverage here – including accessing our Flight Daily News publications produced during the event.

And for more defence-sector coverage, visit our dedicated landing page.