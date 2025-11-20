Flydubai chief executive Ghaith Al Ghaith says uncertainty over 737 Max 10 delivery schedules was a major factor behind the long-time Boeing operator’s decision to order the Airbus A321neo.

The airline announced a commitment for 150 of the largest variant of Airbus’s narrowbody at the Dubai air show on 18 November, with deliveries beginning in 2031 and running to 2043.

However, speaking to media on 19 November, Al Ghaith said the Dubai-based airline needed assurance that it would receive the higher-capacity aircraft in time for an anticipated rapid expansion of its route network in the early 2030s, as it moves operations from Dubai International airport to Al Maktoum International, which will become the city’s new hub during that decade.

“The [A321neo] gives us 50 more seats than the largest Max, and two more hours [of range],” says Al Ghaith. “The main decision was based on availability. There is no clarity on the [Max 10] and this gives the [A321neo] a head start.”

Nevertheless, Flydubai appears to be covering its bases, having unveiled a provisional order for up to 150 additional Max aircraft.

Although Flydubai has not confirmed if it will opt for the A321LR or A321XLR longer-range variants over the standard A321neo, the former offer typical ranges of 4,000nm (7,400km) and 4,700nm, respectively, compared with approximately 3,850nm for the 737 Max 9, the largest Boeing in Flydubai’s fleet.

The US manufacturer originally intended to have the Max 10 certificated in 2023, but technical snags, including with the engine anti-ice system, have held up the programme. On the eve of the air show, Stephanie Pope, chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said approval of the Max 10, along with its smaller sibling, the Max 7, was “on track” for regulatory approval in 2026.