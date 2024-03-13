Sponsored by our exclusive partner: Honeywell Apr 4, 2024 03:00 PM BST The technology chiefs of Boeing, Embraer, GKN, and Honeywell discuss the advances the industry needs to make to deliver its carbon reduction promises over the next two decades. Will progress consist of incremental steps or will a big-bang engineering breakthrough be required to propel the sector into a new sustainable era? Speakers include: Todd Giles - Chief Technology Officer at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies Dr. Todd Citron - Chief Technology Officer of The Boeing Company Russ Dunn - Chief Technology Officer at GKN Aerospace Luis Carlos Affonso - Senior Vice President of Engineering and Technology Development at Embraer