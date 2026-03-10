“We have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons. Wars can be fought ‘forever’.”

That was the claim made by US President Donald Trump on 2 March, roughly 48h into the joint US-Israeli air war against Iran.

It is unclear who Trump was quoting in that Truth Social post, which was referencing the availability of “medium- and upper-medium-grade” weapons: “as was stated to me today” being the only hint as to the source.

That messaging is in stark contrast to what military officers, congressional lawmakers, and defence industry executives have been saying in recent years.

Since Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, experts have warned that the rate of expenditure for precision munitions in a peer-on-peer industrial war will vastly outstrip the capacity of Western defence suppliers to produce those weapons.

That is true for both offensive and defensive missile systems.

Although Lockheed Martin reached a deal with the Pentagon in January to expand production of the PAC-3 interceptor to 2,000 units per year by 2030, currently only around 600 are delivered annually.

The missiles are key to the functioning of Raytheon’s popular Patriot ground-based air defence system, which has seen heavy combat use in Ukraine and now across the Middle East.

On the offensive side, the US and Israel struck more than 3,000 targets in Iran during the first week of the war. During the conflict’s opening days, US commanders relied heavily on long-range weapons like the Lockheed AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM).

Video release by US Central Command (CENTCOM) shows US Air Force Boeing B-52H bombers repeatedly taking off with heavy loads of JASSM weapons.

Footage dated 2 March shows a flight of B-52Hs taking off at night from an undisclosed location, each with three JASSM rounds visible on the port side underwing weapons station.

Separate video from a day later shows a B-52H landing during the daytime with empty weapons racks, including the triple-pylon hardpoints that were carrying JASSMs in the previous footage.

Yet another B-52H video from 4 March gives a nose-on view of one of the bombers, clearly showing a loadout of six JASSMs – three on each underwing hardpoint.

In that footage, six B-52Hs are staged on the flightline ahead of take-off.

Lockheed is working to expand production of both the JASSM and related Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile to 1,100 combined units annually, from a level of 720 annually in 2024.

If a six-ship flight of B-52Hs can salvo 36 of the externally-carried air-to-surface weapons in a single day, that is hardly a formula for sustaining infinite combat.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth confirmed as much during a 4 March press conference.

“We used more exquisite stand-off munitions at the start, but no longer need to,” said Hegseth, who the Trump Administration has styled the secretary of war.

Instead, Operation ‘Epic Fury’ (as the Iran campaign is known within the Pentagon) has switched to older, cheaper and more plentiful gravity bombs.

“We will be using [226kg] 500lb, 1,000lb and 2,000lb GPS- and laser-guided precision gravity bombs of which we have a nearly unlimited stockpile,” Hegseth says.

A simple bolt-on kit made by Boeing converts those Mk 82, 83 and 84 “dumb” bombs into GPS-guided Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), while the same bodies also can be fitted with Paveway II laser-guidance kits.

The bombs themselves are cheap, ranging from $4,000 per unit for a 226kg Mk 82 to $16,000 for a 907kg Mk 84 variant.

The guidance kits are also affordable. 2026 Pentagon budget documents list $187 million to procure 2,300 JDAMs, working out to a cost of around $80,000 per kit. That figure had been as low as $25,000 in previous years.

Perhaps even more importantly, JDAMs are available.

After rapidly depleting its JDAM stores during the campaign to oust the Islamic State terrorist group from Iraq and Syria from 2014-2019, the Pentagon surged its purchases to more than 30,000 units in 2019 and over 24,000 in 2020.

The annual buy was gradually reduced throughout the ensuing years, indicating there is likely a sizeable stockpile of the guided bombs.

In 2024, Boeing received a $7.5 billion contract to deliver an indefinite quantity of JDAM kits through 2030.

Although cheap and available, the guided bombs boast significantly reduced range of 13nm (24km), as compared to 540-972nm offered by the latest extended- and extreme-range variants of the JASSM, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

While that means aircraft must approach much closer to their target for a successful strike, Washington remains unconcerned.

General Dan Caine, the Pentagon’s highest-ranking military officer, said last week that CENTCOM had established “localised air superiority” across southern Iran, and will seek to push that bubble further into enemy territory.

Evidence of the shift was already visible on 4 March, when the command published an image of a Boeing F-15E loaded up with four JDAMs – the olive green Mk 82 shell casings supplemented by the white-grey steering fins of the guidance kit.

The Pentagon is also downplaying concern about a shortage of defensive missiles, despite heavy use of Patriot systems against Iranian attack drones – a strategy whose folly was proven in Ukraine.

Instead, Caine points to significant declines in the volume of Iranian missile and drone fire, which will reduce demand for defensive interceptors, if sustained.

“Our stockpiles of defensive and offensive weapons allow us to sustain this campaign as long as we need to,” Hegseth says.

Time will tell if that represents a sound assessment or is simply bluster.

“Their missile capability is down to about 10%,” Trump said in a 9 March press event in Florida.

During that appearance, the president also suggested that his war with Iran could end “very soon”. However, he also threatened further violence should Tehran continue to disrupt the flow of oil and liquefied natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has vowed to continue fighting and says it will not give in to Washington’s previously stated demand for unconditional capitulation – a condition that Trump already appears to be walking back.

Follow all our coverage of the Iran war by visiting FlightGlobal.com, including China’s use of commercial satellite imagery to monitor US operations in the Middle East.

Also, check out this week’s FlightGlobal Focus podcast, which explores how the Middle East became the linchpin of long-distance international air travel – and how that is now being challenged by airspace closures across the region.

Meanwhile, don’t miss our coverage from the Verticon exhibition in Atlanta, Georgia, including an update on the US Army’s Flight School Next competition.

You can keep up with all our defence-sector coverage by visiting our dedicated landing page.