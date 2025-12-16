Vertical Aerospace was never going to please everyone with its new Valo aircraft, a design unveiled at a glitzy event in London’s Canary Wharf.

Obviously, the shape of the eVTOL, just a mock-up at this stage, looks more refined than its VX4 prototype predecessor – as though it had been forced to go to the gym and put on a suit – but that’s almost to be expected.

It is the design tweaks – the revised tail, the new landing gear configuration – that appear to have divided opinion, with some commentators seeing them as a step backward relative to the VX4.

Equally, where there are no differences between the two aircraft, potential problems have not been addressed, they argue.

Vertical, of course, takes the opposite view: the changes incorporated are led by both customer demand and sound engineering choices based of thousands of hours of test data.

Valo, it argues, is certificatable, produceable and, critically, sellable.

Well, maybe; all that remains in the future. Valo – a Finnish word meaning ‘light’ and pronounced to rhyme with ‘fallow’ – will not fly before 2027, leaving a relatively tight window in which to achieve certification the following year. (It also means that Vertical’s debut Farnborough air show appearance will be with the VX4.)

More pressing for Vertical though, is the issue of finances: as of 4 November it had $117 million in the kitty – enough to last it only until the second half of 2026.

Clearly more is needed to bring the Valo into service — chief executive Stuart Simpson has previously suggested a figure of under $700 million would be adequate – and Vertical will need to raise again in the first half of next year to stave off any unpleasantness.

Given the need for cold, hard cash then, it was no accident that the Bristol-based company chose to reveal the Valo in the heart of London’s financial district – also a key point in the initial route network disclosed on the same day by partner Bristow Group.

But will the glitz and glamour on display last week tempt attendees to invest? Well, that’s the $700 million dollar question.