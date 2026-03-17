So, to Atlanta and Verticon. Formerly HeliExpo, its organisers decided two years ago to rebrand the exhibition to reflect the fact that the changes in the industry meant that vertical flight was no longer solely the preserve of helicopters.

That shift was strongly in evidence this year, with several exhibitors from the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) industry – both Eve Air Mobility and Vertical Aerospace had full-scale mock-ups on show. There were even – pitchforks at the ready – those from the fixed-wing industry like Electra.

Even a helicotper stalwart like Sikorsky had several mock-ups of unconventional vertical-lift aircraft on its Verticon stand (albeit dwarfed by a real-live S-92).

All of which suggests a blurring of the boundaries is taking place as novel propulsion and aircraft architectures open up new, adjacent, or overlapping business segments.

This year’s Verticon was slightly muted in comparison with the previous edition, lacking the razzamatazz provided by 2025’s two launches – the Airbus Helicopters H140 and Robinson R88.

But that’s not to say there was nothing new at the event, with Robinson’s reinvention continuing apace under the direction of chief executive David Smith.

While last year was all about the R88 – which, although larger than anything the California airframer has built before, is still a traditional helicopter – this edition was focussed on uncrewed systems.

And taking centre stage in the company’s newly created Robinson Unmanned business is the R66 TurbineTruck – an autonomous cargo vehicle equipped with Sikorsky’s Matrix control technology and featuring clamshell-opening front doors and cargo bay in place of the cockpit.

There was another launch too, with French manufacturer Guimbal unveiling a new turbine-powered helicopter that it calls the Grand Cabri G5. Seating up to five people, it is pitched as a ‘big brother’ to the existing two-person Cabri G2 and a successor, of sorts, to the out-of-production H120.

Elsewhere, Sikorsky promised new life and a new line for its S-92, now being built in its A+ guise, Airbus Helicopters touted the H175’s potential in Canada, and Bell promised that this year it really is on the certification home stretch with the 525.