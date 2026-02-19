Vietnamese start-up Sun PhuQuoc Airways has placed an order for “up to” 40 Boeing 787-9s, in a deal valued at around $22.5 billion at catalogue prices.

The order is the largest Boeing widebody order placed by a Vietnamese carrier to date, and represents Sun PhuQuoc’s first foray into widebody operations. Boeing’s statement on the committment says it covers “up to” 40 aircraft.

Meanwhile, Sun PhuQuoc states that it has ”officially signed an agreement for the purchase of 40 Boeing 787-9” aircraft.

The Phu Quoc-based carrier, which began operations in 2025, has a fleet of eight Airbus A320-family narrowbodies. It operates mostly domestic flights, and will launch its first international flight from Phu Quoc to Taipei on 29 March.

Sun PhuQuoc, which is owned by Vietnam-based leisure giant Sun Group, notes the 787-9’s long range allows it to operate non-stop from Phu Quoc to Europe, North America, and Northeast Asia.

Neither Boeing nor Sun PhuQuoc disclosed a delivery timeline for the new jets. The airline intends to build an operating fleet of 100 aircraft by 2030.

The deal was announced on the sidelines of a state visit by Vietnam leader To Lam to the USA. It also follows a separate aircraft order announcement from compatriot Vietnam Airlines for 50 737 Max 8s.