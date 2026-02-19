Vietnamese start-up Sun PhuQuoc Airways has placed an order for “up to” 40 Boeing 787-9s, in a deal valued at around $22.5 billion at catalogue prices. 

The order is the largest Boeing widebody order placed by a Vietnamese carrier to date, and represents Sun PhuQuoc’s first foray into widebody operations. Boeing’s statement on the committment says it covers “up to” 40 aircraft. 

Sun PhuQuoc Airways 787

Source: Sun PhuQuoc Airways

Meanwhile, Sun PhuQuoc states that it has ”officially signed an agreement for the purchase of 40 Boeing 787-9” aircraft.

The Phu Quoc-based carrier, which began operations in 2025, has a fleet of eight Airbus A320-family narrowbodies. It operates mostly domestic flights, and will launch its first international flight from Phu Quoc to Taipei on 29 March. 

Sun PhuQuoc, which is owned by Vietnam-based leisure giant Sun Group, notes the 787-9’s long range allows it to operate non-stop from Phu Quoc to Europe, North America, and Northeast Asia. 

Neither Boeing nor Sun PhuQuoc disclosed a delivery timeline for the new jets. The airline intends to build an operating fleet of 100 aircraft by 2030. 

The deal was announced on the sidelines of a state visit by Vietnam leader To Lam to the USA. It also follows a separate aircraft order announcement from compatriot Vietnam Airlines for 50 737 Max 8s. 