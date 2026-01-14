In many ways, asking whether Airbus or Boeing ’won’ 2025 is an overly simplistic question.

A 12-month snapshot is too brief a timeframe to provide a meaningful insight and does not account for the wider context – political, industrial or financial – in which it is recorded, or performance over the longer term.

For instance, in 2025 Airbus pulled in a nice round 1,000 gross orders, against Boeing’s impressive 1,175-aircraft total.

On that basis, Boeing clearly trumped (pun intended) its great rival, particularly on the widebody side where it banked 559 orders – 381 for the 787 alone! – versus 295 for Airbus.

But even discounting the 49-unit contribution from the A220 programme, the Toulouse airframer still outsold its Seattle rival in the single-aisle segment – 656 plays 601.

And that was despite a backlog stretching into the 2030s and a consequent impact on near-term slot availability.

Is Boeing still the winner? On balance, yes, but does that make up for its protracted period of underperformance? Not entirely.

Boeing also benefited last year from the Trump effect where aircraft orders were tied to bigger trade deals. Can this be sustained in the longer term? Again, a great unknown.

On the delivery side, Airbus could claim victory of sorts, outstripping its rival 793 to 600. But in a year marred by the unwelcome return of gliders and a malfunctioning supply chain, the airframer stumbled rather than raced across the finish line, barely beating its revised 790-unit target.

For Boeing, meanwhile, focussed as it was on repairing its wayward production system, comfortably eclipsing its 2024 total of 348 deliveries is a win, albeit only in the longer-term context and only if the improvement is sustained.

If it fails to do so, the A320 family will continue pulling away from the 737 – a bigger cause for celebration in Toulouse last year than again out-delivering its production-capped rival.