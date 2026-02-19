Throughout the past year, the broader economy was marked by the pivot to AI – every company became an AI company, lest its executives attract the ire of investors and analysts fixated on the new large language model technology.

In aerospace, a different pivot has been getting underway – every company wants to become a defence company.

Driven by years of rising global instability and the corresponding surge in military spending, players large and small have been seeking to grow their presence in the defence industry, whether as suppliers or OEMs.

Nowhere has this shift been more obvious than in the emerging category of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

The much-vaunted (some would argue overhyped) eVTOL sector began as a civil-first concern, seeking to offer a faster, cleaner way of moving people around urban spaces.

The proposition was always crewed aircraft moving human passengers, powered only by electrons.

But that has begun to change.

Over the past year, two major eVTOL manufacturers in the US announced partnerships to break into the military market. Joby is teaming with L3Harris, while Archer has partnered up with Anduril Industries. In both cases, the offering will be a hybrid-electric aircraft, rather than a fully battery powered design, focused on supporting logistics operations.

Fellow eVTOL developer Beta, which previously received development contracts from the US Air Force, also revealed plans for a military-specific derivative of its Alia A250, dubbed the MV250. That concept will also feature a hybrid-electric configuration.

The trend indicates the growing acceptance of two uncomfortable facts: eVTOL companies face a difficult path to profitability and fully-electric aircraft currently offer little military advantage over conventional rotorcraft.

Current eVTOL designs have nowhere near the payload capacity and flight performance of a Sikorsky UH-60M or Boeing CH-47F.

In 2024, the US Air Force said as much, when it shifted the focus of its Agility Prime programme away from full-electric aircraft toward hybrid solutions, citing a lack of useful range.

Within a logistics system based on interchangeability (helicopters, tanks and generators all run on the same JP-8 jet fuel blend), a fleet of all-electric aircraft requiring bespoke equipment is a liability, not a sound diversification strategy, as it has occasionally been suggested.

Even the environmental and fuel diversity benefits are overblown.

In reality, any electric aircraft deployed in forward military service will connect to a generator running on jet fuel to receive their electrons, as anyone familiar with US Army operations would know.

Manufacturers have taken to touting the reduced audio signature of their eVTOL designs as cause for military adoption. While that is something, it does little to make an aircraft more survivable in the era of precision-guided munitions.

Speed and range are what commanders and experts say will be needed to achieve that.

In fact, Washington’s recent commando raid on Caracas to abduct former Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro showed that the audio signature of conventional military rotorcraft is not a barrier to success.

The quiet operating traits of eVTOLs were meant to obviate the urban noise pollution associated with helicopters, rather than ensure battlefield effectiveness.

After years of costly development, pressure is mounting on eVTOL companies to achieve certification and demonstrate a clear path to profitability. Executives seem to think military business could offer a solution to medium-term cash flow.

Little evidence exists to support that notion, particularly under a US administration that is decidedly hostile toward anything green. In fact, the US Air Force in 2025 started winding down the Agility Prime programme, which had provided development funding to Archer, Joby and Beta.

To be sure, sustainable aviation may still find a niche within the military ecosystem.

Beta has shown operational promise with the conventional take-off and landing variant of its Alia, including the first flight of an electric aircraft in Washington, DC’s Joint Base Andrews and a flying display appearance at the 2025 Paris airshow.

The company has also moved to find alternative applications for its electro-mechanical expertise, partnering with defence giant General Dynamics in October to collaborate on propulsion systems for undersea vehicles.

Aviation start-up Electra, which is developing a hybrid-electric “blown-lift” aircraft called the EL9, also announced the formation of a defence unit in recent months.

The conventional take-off EL9 is being marketed primarily around its ability to operate from ultra-short runways for light cargo and personnel transport missions. A smaller EL2 demonstrator participated in US Air Force exercises in September.

Electra has received financial backing from the US Army.

Much as market watchers are predicting a reckoning for companies engaged in bonanza of speculative infrastructure spending around the AI craze, reality will eventually come calling for the eVTOL industry.

Developers face significant regulatory barriers and questions around the physical infrastructure and rates of customer adoption required to sustain an entirely new sector of aircraft production.

After years of hype, the eVTOL industry’s business model now appears shakier than ever.

Military sales are unlikely to provide the way out.