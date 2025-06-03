Roll-out of a new aircraft – or at least a new version of an old aircraft – is rarely anything less than an upbeat occasion, and the unveiling of Deutsche Aircraft’s D328eco prototype, TAC1, is a landmark for the programme.

“We will bring German aviation back home,” claimed managing director Nico Neumann, speaking during the event in Oberpfaffenhofen.

The turboprop is intended to be a larger, modernised and more efficient evolution of the regional Dornier 328 first flown in 1991.

Deutsche Aircraft has grand ambitions for the D328eco. It believes it could sell as many as 1,000 aircraft over a 20-year production run, renewing fleets of older turboprops against a background of reduced competition from airframers no longer active in the sector – if its market forecasts are accurate.

The D328eco celebration echoed a similar roll-out at Oberpfaffenhofen nearly a quarter of a century ago – that of the Fairchild Dornier 728Jet in 2002.

But Fairchild Dornier filed for insolvency less than two weeks after the ceremony, and the 728Jet never flew. It’s not unreasonable to suggest a certain amount of German commercial aviation pride rests on the D328eco, even in prototype form, quite literally getting off the ground.

Airbus’s latest aircraft development, the A350 freighter, might have had service-entry pushed back to 2027 – like the D328eco – but the assembly of the initial flight-test aircraft is progressing with the manufacture of wings at the airframer’s UK plant in Broughton.

Pursuit of safety enhancement remains an unremitting effort – for new designs and old – with recent investigations highlighting vulnerabilities relating to piloting, manufacturing, maintenance, and weather.

Boeing is still immersed in the fallout from initial certification of the 737 Max, although the airframer’s prosecution by the US Department of Justice has entered a realm of uncertainty after US government tentatively reached a non-prosecution agreement with the company.

While Boeing – in the aftermath of two fatal 737 Max accidents – admitted to deceiving regulators over the controversial MCAS flight-control system, it entered a three-year deferred prosecution agreement in early 2021.

But in May last year the government determined that Boeing had breached its obligations under this agreement, once again leaving the company subject to prosecution. The possibility of this legal action’s being dropped has inevitably left the crash victims’ representatives dismayed.