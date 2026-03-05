Central European budget carrier Wizz Air has cut its full-year financial forecast over the impact of the Middle East conflict.

It had previously expected a net result ranging from a €25 million ($29 million) loss to a €25 million profit at the end of the fiscal year on 31 March.

But it says the Middle East crisis will have a further “negative impact” of €50 million, about one-third of which is the result of suspending certain services to the region.

Wizz Air has stopped flights to Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman at least until mid-March, adding that ”structural schedule changes” will reflect reduced demand.

But it is aiming to resume services to Saudi Arabia from 8 March.

“The airline is closely monitoring developments and remains in ongoing contact with local and international authorities, aviation safety agencies, security authorities, and relevant governmental bodies,” says Wizz Air, stressing that safety remains its priority.

”Operational decisions will continue to be reviewed, and the flight schedule may be adjusted as the situation evolves.”

Wizz Air’s nine-month net profit stood at €184 million at the end of the third quarter, during which it lost €139 million.

The carrier says the remaining two-thirds of the impact will result from “adverse movement” in macroeconomic factors – such as the price of jet fuel and US dollar exchange rates.

Wizz Air says it assumes these rates will remain at current levels for the rest of the 2025-26 fiscal year.