The wisps of white smoke emanating from the Sistine Chapel’s chimneys in Rome signify that a new pope has been elected.

There was no smoke to detect from the gleaming Dubai conference centre that hosted the third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3), but this meeting was the one that gave a resounding signal that sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is the big hope to decarbonise air transport.

While hydrogen offers great potential, only a scaleable, drop-in replacement for kerosene-based jet fuel will cut it, at least for the next couple of decades.

The central actor here is ICAO, the UN agency created in 1944 that “helps 193 countries to co-operate together and share their skies to their mutual benefit”.

ICAO is often criticised for ponderous decision-making, but when it comes to aviation and the environment it is the industry’s key regulatory body.

In 2022 it co-ordinated probably the most significant global signal on aviation decarbonisation to that point, when the 41st ICAO Assembly adopted a long-term global aspirational goal (LTAG) for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This move is in support of the UN Paris Agreement’s goal to by mid-century limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5°C (34.7°F) above pre-industrial levels.

While the LTAG set the high-level “aspiration” for aviation, the plan was for CAAF/3, which from 20-24 November brought together representatives from 100 countries, to decide how SAF could move from a compelling idea to reality. The meeting took place shortly before the UN’s COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

The outcome and associated messaging from CAAF/3 was not so much for aviation itself, but one targeted at countries to develop SAF industries, the big oil companies to step up, and financiers to open their wallets.

COST CONCERNS

Nobody is blind to the fact that shifting the entire air transport industry from its reliance on fossil fuels is going to cost billions of dollars. For SAF to be the answer, hundreds of production plants must be built all over the world in the coming 20-plus years.

For investors to back this fuel transition they need to see the return, and this means governmental policy support. For individual countries to sign up they need global direction, which according to ICAO was agreed at CAAF/3.

“We have the framework, we have the direction,” Jane Hupe, chief of ICAO’s environmental unit, said during an event organised at COP28 by the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG), which brings together players from across the air transport value chain to present a united front on sustainability. “When we talked to the financial organisations before [CAAF/3], they said we need consistency and predictability,” she adds.

Months of ICAO studies on clean energy, and hours of painstaking meetings in advance of CAAF/3, paved the way for what was essentially a global endorsement of SAF. And Hupe is clear about what this means. “We did it. Now bring us the money,” she says.

ICAO can be forgiven for the hyperbole in describing the decisions taken at CAAF/3 as “a giant leap to accelerate [aviation’s] decarbonisation”.

GLOBAL FRAMEWORK

Two central decisions were made. First, “the adoption of a new ICAO global framework for sustainable aviation fuels, lower carbon aviation fuels [LCAF] and other aviation cleaner energies”, ICAO says.

Second, “ICAO and its member states have agreed to strive to achieve a collective global aspirational vision to reduce CO2 emissions in international aviation by 5% by 2030, compared to zero cleaner energy use,” it explains.

Although elements of the framework had been agreed in the past, this is the first time a full package to map out a pathway to net-zero has appeared.

“The role of the framework is to facilitate the scale-up of the development and deployment of SAF, LCAF and other aviation cleaner energies on a global basis, and mainly by providing greater clarity, consistency, and predictability to all stakeholders, including those beyond the aviation sector,” says ICAO Council president Salvatore Sciacchitano.

“Investors, governments and others all need greater certainty regarding the policies, regulations, implementation support, and investments required so that all countries will have an equal opportunity to contribute to, and benefit from, the expansion in the production and use of these fuels and the expected emissions reductions they will lead to,” Sciacchitano adds.

Industry got most of what it wanted from CAAF/3, particularly with the COP28 event following immediately afterwards, where the big discussion was around the phase out of fossil fuels.

“CAAF/3 was a success,” says ATAG executive director Haldane Dodd. “We’ve got the global framework, which even though it’s not the headline that comes out of a meeting like that, is actually the most important part of an ICAO-led decision.

“The global framework talks about things like capacity building, financing and the mechanism for financing SAF development in countries all across the world, particularly developing economies. It looks at knowledge and technology transfer and at the important question of how governments put in place the right policies to enable SAF.

“The second main outcome was the goal of 5% carbon intensity reduction of the fuel that we use by 2030,” says Dodd. “Industry had asked for a goal of 80% carbon intensity reduction by 2050, which is basically a complete replacement of fossil fuel with SAF.”

A 2050 goal at this stage was “a bridge too far for a number of countries”, he says. “But 2030 is important because it sets a very early milestone on the road to 2050 and we need to get moving on this quickly. In order to get the level of SAF that we need into the system by 2050, we’re going to need to really push progress now.”

NEAR-TERM INVESTMENT

Dodd notes: “Having the 5% carbon intensity target helps drive near-term investment, because we know that it takes about five years for a SAF plant to get up and running. In other words, we’ve got the next 18 to 24 months to be able to finance the facilities that are needed to deliver the SAF required in 2030.”

Watchers of the industry’s progress on SAF will be familiar with targets that specify the volume usage of this alternative fuel. Several airlines, for example, have committed to using 10% of SAF for their operations by 2030.

However, ICAO’s CAAF/3 target talks about carbon intensity. This is an important distinction because it describes the efficiency of a fuel in reducing emissions.

“We need to focus on the intensity,” says Nancy Young, chief sustainability officer at Gevo, a US-based firm developing SAF and next-generation alternative fuels. “If you have not defined the emissions benefit of that fuel, in other words its carbon intensity, then you really can’t show what your progress is and what it is going to be.”

Studies, such as the ATAG’s Waypoint 2050 paper, state that to meet ICAO’s 2050 net zero goal, over 60% of the fuel airlines use must be SAF. “But that doesn’t tell you the whole story,” she says. “It must be fuel that has a very low carbon intensity to be able to meet the emissions goal.”

For this reason, ICAO’s decision to declare a 5% carbon intensity reduction by 2030, although a modest target, is significant. “I think some of us would have liked to see a more aggressive target, but it is a critical milestone for that ramp up towards 2050,” Young says.

PRODUCTION EFFICIENCIES

Meanwhile, the framework’s inclusion of LCAF refers to a fossil jet fuel which incorporates production efficiencies to reduce its carbon intensity by about 10%, but which is not available today.

“LCAF is really being pushed by a certain number of key oil-producing states as a way of producing lower carbon aviation fuel,” says Dodd. While it was included as a key negotiating point in the CAAF/3 process and “is going to be part of a transition [to lower carbon fuel]”, he adds: “I think that within the industry we believe that SAF is the long-term vision for how aviation is going to decarbonise.”

All panellists on FlightGlobal’s 12 December webinar ‘Is SAF up to the sustainability challenge?’, which included Dodd and Young, agreed on the importance of the 2030 target and SAF’s role.

“SAF is the now solution,” says Sean Bradshaw, senior fellow, sustainable propulsion at Pratt & Whitney.

Jonathon Counsell, group head of sustainability, International Airlines Group (IAG), adds: “SAF is the only thing that is going to enable us to reduce our emissions this decade, which I think as an industry we must demonstrate. In addition, it is the only viable solution for long-haul flying, which represents about 70% of aviation emissions.”

While all agreed on the importance of the CAAF/3 framework and target, in isolation they fall short in enabling financiers to sign off on SAF investment.

“On their own they are not enough,” says Dodd. However, as UN-backed goals they send a clear signal “that governments need to start thinking about what they are going to do as a national policy”, he says.

“It’s all about policy,” adds Counsell. “This is a signal for governments to develop the policy instruments to attract that finance, because this is not trivial.” SAF plants can cost about $1 billion apiece.

It is a message industry can also take to players in the finance and energy space. “It’s all about getting investor confidence,” says Counsell. “We need three things to attract finance. Firstly, there are demand signals through SAF usage mandates, such as in Europe and the UK, or tax incentives as incorporated in the Inflation Reduction Act from the USA.

“Secondly, it is important that governments provide direct financial support to help SAF projects through the risky early development phase before they are fully funded. The final piece is you need incentives,” he says. These are delivered through a mechanism where either airlines or SAF producers receive financial incentives for a time to either soften the higher price of the new fuel or minimise the price risk for investors.

Young describes the country or regional mandates and incentive schemes, plus ICAO’s new global framework, as “stackable signals that show investors and the financial community that [SAF] is bankable”.

These instruments and policy signals need to be stable and long-term, Young says. And while the US Inflation Reduction Act’s tax incentives have received widespread industry praise, the final guidance and regulatory provisions to implement them is still awaited.

The same is true in the UK, where its SAF mandate also is not signed into law yet. Making these regulations legal is vital for projects to obtain achieve “financial close”, which is when investors make their final commitment to a project, says Counsell.

Investor confidence has been bolstered by ICAO’s initiative, but no silver bullet has been shot that makes a SAF project a safe bet. “Not to be greedy about it, but we need more,” says Young.

“We have gotten over the technology hurdles demonstrating how SAF is completely safe,” she says. “We have put together pieces of policy, including the CAAF/3 outcome, but we still need to bring the finance community along. Another part is for the finance community to see that we have technology that’s scalable and can be made cost effective.”

IMPROVED PERFORMANCE

Asked in the webinar what the panellists want to see on the SAF front in 2024, P&W’s Bradshaw asked for an over-performance in SAF usage, for industry to hit 1% of demand. The proportion will be about 0.2% in 2023, and is forecast to reach 0.5% in 2024.

“Policy,” says Counsell. “I want a mandate in legislation in 2024, along with that price stability mechanism. My dream is that I can visit those five construction sites for SAF plants in the UK in 2025,” he adds. The UK’s mandates are intended to kickstart a domestic SAF industry, with the target of having work on five plants under way by 2025.

Young wants similar clarity on guidelines for SAF incentives in the US Inflation Reduction Act.

“I’d like to see commitments to a SAF plant in a developing economy, because that is going to send a massive signal to those countries that they can be part of this story as well,” says Dodd.

Time for the oil majors to step up

The aviation industry’s crystal-clear message to the oil majors is ‘please do more on SAF [sustainable aviation fuel]’.

Asked during FlightGlobal’s 12 December sustainability webinar if they are doing enough, Haldane Dodd of the Air Transport Action Group was frank: “The simple answer is no, they’re not.

“There’s a lot of talk from some of the oil majors and there’s quite a bit of advertising going on at airports around the world on what they’re doing to try and produce green fuels,” he says. “But I think if you look at it from an overall perspective, the traditional oil companies have not been doing nearly enough to help us in this transition.

“They have spent the last 100 years or so making an awful lot of money off aviation,” Dodd adds. “We as an industry have got our pathway forward to 2050 [and] we know the important role that SAF has to play.”

The hope is that signals such as those delivered at the third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3) and COP28 climate summit in Dubai in late 2023 tell their own story to the oil majors. “But in a year where they made record profits – $220 billion profit among 10 companies, and last year one of them made $161 billion – they decided that they were going to pull back on some of their 2030 climate commitments: that shows that they’re not serious about this,” states Dodd.

“If I was a CEO at one of these companies, I’d be looking to 20 years’ time and asking: Is my company going to have a future? If it is, then it’s going to need to get into this space not only in aviation with SAF but in other sectors of the economy as well.”

“We’ve been working on SAF for the best part of 15 years and the energy companies have been notably absent from this,” says Jonathon Counsell, group head of sustainability, International Airlines Group (IAG). “It has been the airline industry that has had to step in. We are ready to commit. If I think about IAG, we have committed $865 million in contractual commitments to SAF – representing 25% of our target of a million tonnes by 2030.”

The oil majors argue that they are stepping up. Speaking at a European Union event at COP28 on 6 December, Giulia Chierchia, executive vice-president, strategy, sustainability, and ventures at BP, said her company recognises that the solution to decarbonise aviation is SAF. “When we look at demand, we see a market for SAF which could grow from 200,000 tonnes today to 300 million tonnes by 2050.”

Chierchia told delegates about the extensive SAF-related supply work BP is undertaking, adding: “We are aiming to have a 20% share of the SAF market globally, which is a very significant ambition.”

“The one thing mandates do is force people to the party, including the energy companies. You can’t ignore them,” says Counsell. He also calls for the energy majors to go beyond their commitments to producing first generation SAF and drive the development of second and third generation alternative fuels such as power-to-liquid SAFs.

“We need 2G and 3G SAFs, otherwise we are not going to be able to meet our ambitious 2050 targets,” he adds.