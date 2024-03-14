In the vogue and vital space of sustainable aviation, confidence has found a mighty tailwind.

Barely a day passes without news of a deal for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a groundbreaking experiment or demonstration flight, a technology breakthrough, a strategic investment, or an edgy new net zero target ahead of the generic 2050 deadline.

It is hardly surprising. Rightly or wrongly, air transport has found itself a poster child of climate damage, so it is squarely in the sector’s best interests to highlight every opportunity to change that perception.

It needs to continually demonstrate actions to lower emissions – a huge, counter-intuitive aspiration as projections of global passenger journeys rebound to pre-pandemic levels, doubling last year’s 4.3 billion within two decades, and reaching 10 billion by 2050.

But behind bold statements of intent and optimism, and against strengthening headwinds of scrutiny, frustrations and fears are rising at the slow pace of aviation’s climate reparations compared to the fast pace of its promises.

Are reform targets realistic? Affordable? Deliverable? Are they even enough?

Or is the industry guilty of what its critics claim is simply greenwishing?

HOW BIG IS THE TASK AHEAD?

”We have a massive task ahead of us,” warned ICAO Council president Salvatore Sciacchitano in his opening address at the Conference on Aviation Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3), staged last November in Dubai.

“We must urgently scale up the development and deployment of sustainable, lower carbon and other clean energy aviation fuels,” he implored, “in order to meet the sustainability expectations of both the world and the stakeholders.”

His comments formalised in a global forum what many are increasingly airing: that aviation is not effectively (or effectively not) cleaning up after itself.

Christopher Brown, KPMG Ireland’s partner, aviation strategy, typifies a growing number of experts unconvinced the industry will reach its green targets.

“While decarbonisation has become the talk of the day across aviation, the sector still needs to up its game, for example, on the scalability challenges of SAF, on the scale of the offsetting required to bridge what will remain a significant gap to net zero, and on tackling the as-yet largely ignored climate impact of contrails.”

SAF commitments have generated big announcements from airlines. But most are highly conditional, focused not on defined scale or value but best-case potential since, in many cases, production facilities are still to be built.

Declarations are de-risked by elastic terms like “right to purchase”, “non-binding”, or “subject to final investment decision”. And delivery timelines are vague.

“The challenge for SAF is not the technology; it’s scaling up production at speed,” says Matthew Gorman, director of carbon strategy/sustainability for London Heathrow airport.

Low availability and high costs of renewable energy are among major impediments to SAF production, as are competing uses for clean power, from home heating to road transport.

Lufthansa Group chief executive Carsten Spohr estimates half of Germany’s green electricity would be needed to produce sufficient sustainable fuel for his airlines.

The aviation arm of global management consultancy Roland Berger quantifies the difference between volumes of SAF airlines say they want and what can be delivered. “By 2030, there is a projected gap of 1,500 million US gallons between supply and demand, largely in Europe and the Middle East,” it says.

That is enough SAF to fill the tanks of 218,181 Boeing 737-800s, or each of low-cost giant Ryanair’s 565 jets once a day for just over a year.

HOW WILL SAF BE FUNDED?

In its 2023 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Outlook, Amsterdam-based global supplier SkyNRG, which is developing three production plants, estimated that by 2050, currently-announced SAF goals and blending mandates would require 400 new refineries in Europe and the US alone, costing $650 billion.

fresh investment

SkyNRG recently secured a €175 million investment from Macquarie Asset Management.

However, some investment bankers pessimistically predict that regardless of promised potential, as few as 10% of proposed SAF ventures will attract sufficient finance.

“It’s not that there’s not enough money in the world,” says Patrick Edmond, managing director of Ireland-based aviation consultancy Altair Advisory. “It’s that the business cases for investment in SAF aren’t strong enough.

“There’s still enthusiasm, but frustration is building up. There seems a big concern in the US in particular that seemingly very generous policy incentives are not sufficient or long-term enough.”

Some key US incentive programmes end between 2027 and 2032, adds Edmond. “If you are investing in a new, high-capital-cost plant, is that enough?”

Last year, UK-based SAF start-up Velocys needed a bailout, while US-based waste-to-fuel aspirant Fulcrum BioEnergy missed bond repayments.

WILL NEW TECHNOLOGIES MAKE THE DIFFERENCE?

Electric and hydrogen propulsion technologies are also advancing quickly for short-to-medium-haul flights and competing for finite investment funds.

Big start-ups including ZeroAvia and Universal Hydrogen are accelerating towards certification and upscaling of clean powertrain technologies, initially to convert fossil-fuelled turboprops and regional jets, while Airbus plans all-new hydrogen-powered airliners by 2035.

But, again, energy demands, infrastructure scale, and production and distribution costs are enormous, as are questions of new technology reliability.

In their Target True Zero report, published last year to assess infrastructure for new aviation propulsion technologies, global consultancy McKinsey and the World Economic Forum estimated aviation’s power shift would need between 600 and 1,700 terrawatt hours of clean energy by 2050, generated by the equivalent of 10-25 of the world’s biggest offshore wind farms, or a solar plant half the size of Belgium.

“Getting infrastructure right will be critical in allowing this new industry to take off,” said co-authors Robin Riedel, a McKinsey partner, and Pedro Gomez, WEF’s head, climate.

“Investments needed to meet 2050 goals must start now. The first element of on-airport infrastructure must be in place by 2025 to meet expected energy demand.”

Estimated total cost? $700 billion to $1.7 trillion.

CAAF/3 in Dubai agreed critical measures including a framework to promote SAF production globally and ensure that aviation fuel in 2030 is 5% less carbon intensive than now.

Delegates supported initiatives including capacity building, a ‘Finvest Hub’, and voluntary technology transfer to help enable global access to affordable low-or-no-carbon fuels.

“We need SAF everywhere in the world,” says IATA director general Willie Walsh. “And to that end, the right supportive policies – policies that can stimulate production, promote competition, foster innovation and attract financing – must be put in place today. There is no time to lose.”

IATA estimates 6% of total renewable fuels produced in 2024 will be SAF, double last year’s proportion. But Walsh says meeting aviation’s 2050 targets requires 25-30% of production.

Beyond limits to funding and renewable energy to produce new fuel, potential hurdles on the path to cleaner flights are many, including unthinkable but not impossible macro scenarios like geopolitical crises.

What if Ukraine’s conflict spills into European Union territory? Or Middle East tensions intensify? Or China moves on Taiwan?

And as new technologies evolve faster than ever, what would follow a failure in testing, or worse, in commercial deployment, of a relied-upon new aircraft, propulsion system, or fuel, forcing slowing, suspension or scrapping of a major programme?

HOW KEY IS POLITICIAL STABILITY?

The biggest immediate challenge to cleaner aviation programmes is global economic instability.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have both forecast continued slowing of global economic growth in 2024, the IMF from 3% to 2.9% and the OECD to 2.7%.

They also flag China’s slowing economy as a critical concern.

“Fiscal buffers have eroded in many countries, with elevated debt levels, rising funding costs, slowing growth, and an increasing mismatch between the growing demands on the state and available fiscal resources,” says the IMF.

That signals rearrangement of funding priorities, potentially reducing or restricting desperately needed support for programmes such as decarbonisation of aviation, as more pressing domestic needs take precedence, among them the desire of governments to retain power or their opponents to win it.

Populism is intensifying.

In the Netherlands, the ultra-conservative Freedom Party recently won the most seats in national elections with promises including “putting climate plans through the shredder”, and is now seeking to build a coalition to form a government.

In 2024, over 40 countries face national elections, among them France and Germany, which, if they continue Europe’s trend to neo-conservatism, could disrupt the EU response to climate change. The EU also faces parliamentary elections.

But no single election is likely to impact climate repair more than the US presidential race, where multiple polls consistently show former President Donald Trump not only leading Republican Party contenders, but also incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.

While there is still plenty to play out there, critical changes likely in the event of a second Trump presidency, or even a Trumpless Republican win, include dilution or disposal of Biden’s environmental reforms, which could undermine not only America’s clean aviation programmes, but international initiatives that rely on US incentives.

“A lot of federal funds have already been committed,” said one airline executive. “I think most of the activity now is making sure what federal funds are available are committed under the current Administration.”

Whatever happens next must be decisive.

With so far to go on its path to lower-emission flight, aviation cannot just wish itself clean.