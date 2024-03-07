Recovering Asia-Pacific markets will be a key part of Lufthansa Group plans for a double-digit rise in capacity in 2024, even if ongoing supply chain challenges have prompted it to tone down its growth plans for the year.

In today announcing an operating profit of €2.7 billion ($2.9 billion) for 2023 and expectations for a similar-sized profit for this year, Lufthansa Group said it expects to lift group ASK capacity by 12%.

However, even with that additional growth, Lufthansa Group will still remain shy of pre-pandemic capacity – at around 94% of 2019 available seat kilometres (ASKs) – and not return to prior capacity levels until 2025.

That lags European airline group rivals Air France-KLM and IAG. The British Airways and Iberia parent was last year at 96% of pre-pandemic capacity – with all but BA of its major airlines already operating beyond 2019 ASKs last year – while Air France-KLM had reached 93% of previous capacity levels in 2023.

By contrast, Lufthansa Group was flying 84% of 2019 capacity levels and none of its airlines had fully restored capacity – though leisure unit Eurowings was at 99% of 2019 ASKs.

While the group will look to make-up some of that gap during 2024, chief executive Carsten Spohr warns ongoing supply chain issues will continue to impact the ability to grow capacity.

“The desire to travel remains very strong,” he said during a full-year results briefing on 7 March. ”However the strong demand continues to meet various bottlenecks limiting supply. Delayed aircraft and seat deliveries, unscheduled engine maintenance, ongoing staff shortages at system partners – including airports and the supply chain – are just a few examples to be mentioned. These bottlenecks limit capacity growth.

”In 2024, we will remain true to our approach; quality before blind growth,” he says, noting that it has reduced its originally planned growth for the year to ensure there is additional buffer in the system. “Nevertheless we will grow above average compared to our competition.”

That will be fuelled by a large influx of aircraft. Lufthansa says it expects to take delivery of at least 30 aircraft during 2024, including 20 long-haul jets.

Lufthansa Group chief financial officer Remco Steenbergen, who will step down in May, says that the group believes the 94% capacity target is “realistic”.

“We have carefully looked at what we expect for the new planes coming in, as well as the capacities at the airports,” he says. ”We originally wanted to go for a slightly higher capacity levels, but to ensure consistency and punctuality of our flight schedule, we have chosen this capacity level.”

While Steenbergen says that all the group’s airlines will increase capacity, Lufthansa’s mainline operation will account for a “slightly higher” share because it has to catch-up over the coming years to the overall group levels. Lufthansa ASK capacity was still down a fifth on 2019 levels last year.

That lower capacity in part reflects Lufthansa’s relatively high exposure to Asia-Pacific, and Spohr says the region will account for a “significant proportion” of capacity growth this year.

“There have been delays in the business coming back. And the Russian overflight [ban] is obviously an additional operational disadvantage compared to those carriers who go straight through European airspace,” says Spohr.

However, he suggests in some markets this is offering a customer upside. “More and more European citizens of certain countries don’t want to be in an airplane in Russian airspace. So we now see some customer segments we are advantaged by circumventing Russia.”

Spohr also believes the recovering Asia market can provide a further boost to returning corporate travel this year. ”Asia historically is the part of our network with the highest corporate share,” he says. ”We are growing more into Asia this year than any other region. So I think in relative terms, this now three-year downside of Lufthansa being further exposed to Asia, will now turn to an upside.”

He flags strong demand on its Latin American routes but says further growth will have to wait until it adds more Boeing 787s.

”We would love to extend our network. But for that we need more 787s, because really the 787 is the aircraft of choice for us on routes to Latin America. The big widebodies are too large, the smaller widebodies are not efficient enough for such a long route from Frankfurt and Munich,” Spohr explains.

”So once we have enough 787s delivered, you will see us being a stronger player in that very interesting market.”

ALL CARRIERS PROFITABLE

Last year was also notable as it was the first year in which all its carriers recorded a profit. In 2022, only Swiss International Air Lines and a modestly profitable Austrian Airlines were in the black. However Lufthansa, Eurowings and Brussels Airlines all joined their sister carriers in profit last year.

Swiss continues to lead profitability within the group – posting an impressive operating profit margin of 13.4%. Eurowings profit too was notable after restructuring finally ended losses at leisure unit, albeit its €205 million was helped by one-off gains related to Lufthansa’s Turkish joint venture SunExpress.

Lufthansa airline units revenue and operating profits: 2023 2023 revenue 2022 revenue 2023 op profit 2022 op profit 2023 op margin Source: Lufthansa, operating profit is underlying EBIT Lufthansa €16,168m €13,173m €854m (€466m) 5.3% Swiss Int’l Air Lines €5,905m €4,805m €809m €476m 13.7% Eurowings €2,592m €505m €205m (€197m) 7.9% Austrian Airlines €2,346m €1,871m €127m €3m 5.3% Brussels Airlines €1,537m €1,857m €53m (€74m) 3.4% Group total €35,422m €30,895m €2,682m €1,520m 7.6%

While Lufthansa, Austrian and Brussels Airlines were all profitable, their underlying EBIT profit margins were below the group’s 7.6% performance and the 8% minimum margin it is targeting.

Though labour issues – strike action at Lufthansa cost the group around €100 million in the first quarter of this year – cloud the immediate outlook, Spohr point to work in progress which should improve these carriers’ performance.

“We will see [significant improvements] in Brussels once United Airlines and us have started to share our joint forces towards more African traffic, via Brussels to and from the US. That is a big project we have with United we look forward to,” he says, as well as suggesting it “probably overdid” narrowbody capacity cuts into Brussels. “We are now looking at readjusting the network to make sure we have significant and efficient feed for our African network.

”Austrian, running the oldest long-haul fleet in the group, is getting 787s. So you will see significant improvements on the cost side with the new aircraft,” Spohr adds, while noting Lufthansa is ”just more of a complex animal” and ”took longer to come back from Covid”. Here too, though, he says the airline benefiting from fleet rationalisation.

“There’s a total of eight fleet types that we are taking out over the next three and a half years, most of that will come out of Lufthansa airline,” he says. “That will be significant across the group.

“We will put the capacity, aircraft resources and investment into the airlines that have the highest profitability and that will create value for the shareholder of the group,” he says. “That’s our business model and that’s why we are so proud that all airlines are positive. Now we can start to optimise.”