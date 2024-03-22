Europe’s airlines are keen for authorities to address the competitive advantage that Chinese carriers currently experience in being able to fly through Russian airspace, as part of a broader push for what they call a “level playing field” with international competitors.

Speaking during the Airlines for Europe (A4E) Aviation Summit on 20 March, Air France-KLM chief executive Ben Smith said “we would 100% support a ban” on Chinese airlines having access to European airports via the Russian routing that is no longer open to European carriers.

“It’s a big disadvantage; it distorts the level playing field,” he states, adding: “Our flight from Paris to Tokyo can take up to two to three hours longer.”

Smith notes that those longer flight times have an impact on costs in particular.

Lufthansa Group chief executive Carsten Spohr stops just short of calling for a ban, but still says: “I think we need a more level playing field in this regard.”

Spohr notes that European and US authorities “have been talking numerous times” about a potential ban, but “have not come to a conclusion to do that”.

He further suggests that some passengers are avoiding flights through Russian airspace.

“If there’s a technical problem, you don’t want to be stuck in Russia… so that is why the disadvantage is not as bad as some people think,” Spohr says.

Still, A4E managing director Ourania Georgoutsakou says: “A number of member airlines who suffer directly from that also see the need for action.”

Earlier in the day, Smith had talked more broadly about the “level playing field” concept, saying that European carriers which go up against foreign airlines on international routes are structurally disadvantaged for a number of reasons.

“The EU has higher consumer sustainability standards, many of our competitors have no [sustainable aviation fuel] mandate, they don’t have carbon prices and they don’t have international taxes,” Smith states.

He believes there is a contradiction between governments putting pressure on European carriers to invest in updated fleets to meet sustainability targets, while at the same time imposing relatively high cost burdens on the same businesses, making it harder for them to make that investment.

He further frames the issue within the concept of “sovereignty”, suggesting that it is important for European countries to have carriers serving their national needs – which might be put at risk if they lose competitiveness against international peers.

“What we’re looking for is a level playing field,” Smith says. “To get alignment within Europe and outside the EU on how our industry can have a level playing field.”

Pressed on what he means by a “level playing field”, Smith insists all airlines should have the same SAF mandates and costs, and that European airlines should face “no additional inputs that other carriers don’t have to deal with”.

Speaking on the same panel, Ryanair group chief executive Michael O’Leary says the imposition of EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) costs on intra-EU flights only is another example of Europe lacking a level playing field.

“I think it’s indefensible that you have the richest Americans, Chinese, Russians landing in Europe and not paying their fair share of ETS,” he states.