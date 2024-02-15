Finnair’s interim chief executive Jaakko Schildt believes the company has demonstrated that it has made it through the double crisis of the pandemic and the impact from the closure Russian airspace after confirming the airline’s first full-year profit since 2019.

The Oneworld carrier posted a comparable operating profit of €22.5 million ($24.2 million) in the fourth quarter. That was an improvement on the €18 million it made in the same quarter of 2022 and marked a sixth consecutive profitable quarter at an operating level. This helped Finnair to post a comparable full-year operating profit of €254 million for 2023.

”It was really a solid end to a strong year,” Schildt said during a full-year results call on 14 February. ”The market is robust. We saw a good development in the market and our strategy execution, both on revenue and costs, is producing results.”

Finnair has been forced to adapt its business model not only as a result of the pandemic but also the closure of Russian airspace, given the strategic significance it placed on serving Asian routes from Helsinki. The airline has adjusted its fleet – wet-leasing Airbus A320s to British Airways and A330s to Qantas – and entered a strategic co-operation with Qatar Airways.

Finnair revenues climbed by just over a quarter to nearly €3 billion in 2023, and passenger numbers increased a fifth to 11 million.

Schildt in particular highlights the airline recording a full-year EBIT margin of 6.2% in 2023. ”The significance of this EBIT margin is our earlier estimate and our own plan is we would reach this target in 12-15 months time, and we reached it earlier.

“So it is a very strong performance for 2023,” he says. “With this result I am very confident that I can say this company made it through the crisis.”

FINNAIR INCREASING CAPACITY IN 2024

For the year ahead the airline is planning to increase its capacity by more than 10%. “Key to this capacity growth is that we use better and more efficiently older assets that we are holding, and we are switching aircraft from wet-lease to our own production,” he says. Aircraft that have been flying for Oneworld partner British Airways will fly for Finnair this year.

“I am very confident about this capacity increase, because it is coming from [existing fleet]. We don’t take an external aircraft and increase the cost in a major way, we are switching aircraft from the BA production to our production.”

While the airline will also take delivery of a twice-delayed Airbus A350 next year, delivery will be late in the year and plays only a small part in the capacity increase.

Finnair guidance for 2024 though is for revenue to “grow at at somewhat slower rate than capacity growth” and it has not issued profit guidance for the year. That in part reflects the strong yield environment the airline has been operating in.

Finnair chief financial officer Kristian Pullola says: “We do see from a yield development we are comparing ourselves against a very high yield environment. Because of that it is prudent to assume that things will normalise somewhat, even if we believe the yield environment will continue to be strong.

“We will monitor that situation and if there is some uncertainty in the demand environment we can always correct when it comes to the actual capacity for the year. But the current plan is to utilise the assets that we have and to utilise them more efficiently throughout the year.”

Pullola adds: ”We will increase capacity in all markets. There is really no one place where the majority of this will be [in Finnair flights].”

That will include some growth in Asia-Pacific capacity. “We will look at in which markets it makes sense to increase the frequencies. We are not talking about additional destinations here, we are talking about more frequencies.

“Asia is maybe the last place where we still during 2023 and even during Q4 saw some impact from Covid. The travel patterns haven’t normalised,” he says, citing in particular the Chinese and Japanese markets.

”China did free up travel last year, but actually it hasn’t picked up that much. Partly that is because there is no level playing field between Western and Chinese companies, because the Chinese ones can operate over Russian airspace.

“Travel out from Japan has been slow to normalise to pre-pandemic level and that is something we are monitoring taking into account when making capacity decisions to Asia.”

Chief operating officer Schildt has been serving as interim chief since Topi Manner left the airline in January. The latter will be succeeded this summer by postal company head Turkka Kuusisto.