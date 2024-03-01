While the airline industry might have had an inauspicious start to 2024 in safety terms, it can still point to a recent safety record that is both historically impressive and broadly moving in the right direction.

By several measures 2023 was the safest year on record for commercial air travel, IATA said on 28 February. That sentiment chimes with the findings of FlightGlobal’s own safety survey, which was released earlier this year.

Strikingly, IATA notes that “on average, a person would have to travel by air every day for 103,239 years to experience a fatal accident”, based on the data from 2023.

“2023 safety performance continues to demonstrate that flying is the safest mode of transport,” says IATA director general Willie Walsh. “Aviation places its highest priority on safety and that shows in the 2023 performance.”

Nevertheless, as Walsh acknowledges, the incidents early in 2024 involving a Japan Airlines Airbus A350-900 and an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 demonstrate ”there is always room to improve”.

By its definition of a commercial airline flight, IATA’s data shows there were no fatal accidents or hull losses – where an aircraft is damaged beyond repair – involving jet aircraft last year and only one fatal accident and hull loss, and a further hull loss, involving turboprop aircraft, from a total of 37.7 million aircraft movements.

That single fatal accident was the crash of a Yeti Airlines ATR 72-500, in which 72 people died. Nepalese investigators believe an instructor captain inadvertently moved the propeller condition levers, instead of the flap selector, during the turboprop’s approach to Pokhara, causing the propellers to feather and the aircraft to stall fatally.

The other hull loss was from a July 2023 crash involving an Embraer EMB-120 Brasilia turboprop operated by African carrier Halla Airlines, which all 34 occupants survived.

IATA commercial airline accident data overview 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 5-year average Yearly flights (millions) 46.8 22.2 25.8 32.2 37.7 32.9 Total accidents 54 34 30 42 30 38 Fatal accidents 8 4 7 5 1 5 Fatalities on board 240 125 121 158 72 143

IATA data shows that the “all accident rate” (including those where there were no fatalities) was 0.8 per million sectors in 2023, or one accident for every 1.26 million flights. That represents an improvement from 1.3 per million sectors in 2022 and is the lowest rate in more than 10 years. The 2023 outcome outperforms the five-year rolling average of 1.19.

In total there were 30 accidents recorded in 2023, down from 42 in 2022 and below the five-year rolling average of 38.

Among the major airline regions, North America saw its all-accident rate rise slightly to 1.14 per million sectors, from 0.53 in 2022, largely owing to several landing gear collapses. The rate remained better than the rolling five-year average of 1.21, IATA notes.

Landing-gear collapses were also the most common cause of accidents in Europe in 2023, where the all-accident rate of 0.48 per million sectors compared with 0.98 in 2022 and a five-year average of 0.77. Europe has recorded a zero fatality risk since 2018, IATA says.

Asia-Pacific’s accident rate increased from 0.56 in 2022 to 0.78 per million sectors in 2023, but was below its rolling five-year average of 1.06. The region was the only one to record a fatality risk in 2023, at 0.16 per million sectors, from 0 in 2022.

Elsewhere, the Middle East and North Africa recorded an all-accident rate of 1.16 per million in 2023, down from 1.3 in 2022 and slightly behind the five-year average of 0.96.

Africa, meanwhile, saw its all-accident rate fall to 6.38 per million sectors in 2023, from 10.88 in 2022. That puts it ahead of the five-year average of 7.11. Africa had a fatality rate of 0 in 2023 and has recorded no jet hull losses or fatal accidents since 2020. IATA points out that 2023 also marked the firth time the region has seen zero fatal turboprop accidents, the first occurrence having been in 2015.

North Asian countries recorded an all-accident rate of 0 in 2023, from 0.45 in 2022 and a five-year average of 0.16 per million sectors.

Latin America and the Caribbean recorded an all-accident rate of 0.37 in 2023, from 4.47 in 2022. The rolling five-year average is 1.91.

Commonwealth of Independent States countries (nine former Soviet states including Russia) recorded an all-accident rate of 1.09 per million sectors in 2023, improved from 2.16 in 2022, although IATA notes that the data for this region is particularly vulnerable to revision once more data on flown sectors becomes available.

FlightGlobal’s safety survey for 2023 captures a few more fatal crashes for the year, given it uses a wider definition of a commercial airline flight, but it still describes the 12 months as “even better than a string of excellent years”.

FlightGlobal’s survey recorded six fatal accidents globally in 2023, with these resulting in 115 onboard deaths. That followed 2022’s respective figures of 12 and 229. Its data concurs with IATA’s that there were no fatal accidents involving jet airliners, and that the largest aircraft lost was the Yeti Airlines ATR 72-500.

The other fatal accidents captured by FlightGlobal involved small twin-engined commuter types – specifically the Beechcraft C99 and Embraer EMB-110 – plus single-engined Cessna Caravans and an Antonov An-26.