At the AirAsia Cambodia launch event in Phnom Penh on 18 March, a group of cabin crew take the stage in a dimly-lit ballroom in Phnom Penh, performing a dance to the track ‘Cambodian Pride’.

The song, the official soundtrack of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, talks about Cambodian culture and, you guessed it, national pride. The choice is perhaps no coincidence, given the carrier’s goal to also be a source of pride in Cambodia’s fledgling – but very fragmented – airline sector.

The airline is AirAsia Aviation Group’s fifth and newest unit in Southeast Asia and is set to begin operations on 2 May, starting with a domestic network of three cities: Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville.

At the helm of AirAsia Cambodia is Vissoth Nam, who believes the time is ripe for a new operator in the country – despite challenges such as high taxes.

Speaking to FlightGlobal, Vissoth is bullish about the airline’s prospects. The carrier is starting domestic operations as it awaits regulatory approvals to begin flying international routes.

“As a truly local airline, we want to make sure that our domestic network is well connected,” he says.

According to Vissoth and AirAsia Aviation group chief Bo Lingam, the initial international network will focus on linking existing AirAsia hubs in Malaysia and Thailand, before expanding into East Asia and India, and beyond. Though it starts only with two aircraft, Lingam confirms the group’s long-term plans are to base at least 60 aircraft in Cambodia before 2030.

AirAsia Cambodia – which is 51% controlled by AirAsia Aviation, with local firm Sivilai Asia holding the remaining 49% – also expects to carry about 2.5 million international passengers per annum after it begins flying around the region.

Indeed, AirAsia Aviation Group has said the launch of a Cambodian unit is “in line” with its strategy of growing in Southeast Asia. It adds that the ”pivotal moment… underscores its resilience and determination to reclaim growth, despite the formidable challenges faced by the sector”.

Lingam says the new unit “will be connecting the dots” in the group’s Southeast Asia network strategy. ”The launch of AirAsia Cambodia represents more than adding a new airline for the group… it symbolises our commitment to empowering communities and driving economic development across the region.”

TAX CHALLENGE

In its bid to bring “low fares to every Cambodian”, Vissoth is well aware of the challenges ahead.

Even before it gets off the ground, AirAsia Cambodia has already flagged the cost of operations in the country, where airport and service fees rank among the highest in the region.

Local media outlets cite a 2023 report from the airline highlighting the challenge of steep aviation costs, which it believes will impact Cambodia’s ability to compete for a slice of the tourism pie. The operational costs, including taxes like ground handling and air navigation, are reportedly close to double that of Singapore, for example.

“I think taxes [and costs] will always be a challenge no matter which country [you operate in],” says Vissoth. ”The challenge now is [aviation] taxes in Cambodia are higher compared to our neighbouring countries. [If] the tax is too high, then you cannot attract more customers.”

He draws an example from within the airline: despite staff tickets being heavily discounted, the high airport and travel taxes have discouraged many staff from travelling. “They tell me, ‘Boss we cannot afford to travel’,” he quips.

Vissoth confirms the airline has made representations to government officials on the matter, adding that they have been “very, very receptive” to feedback, and have been “happy… to sit down with us and to understand what are our challenges”.

“It is not an overnight fight… it will be long, and I hope all stakeholders realise what the main issues are,” he adds.

Indeed, Vissoth says a current domestic air ticket for a flight between Phnom Penh and Siem Reap, costing at least $120, is “too expensive” for a lot of Cambodians, and deters them from considering flying as a means of domestic travel.

For comparison, the airline has tickets at around $49 for its launch sale – a price point Vissoth hopes will spur travel demand.

More crucially, he feels high ticket prices will deter tourists from “staying longer in Cambodia”.

“International tourists will see [the ticket price] to travel to Siem Reap or Sihanoukville and say it is too expensive… and then they will go to Phuket or Bangkok for lower prices. So this is the real challenge,” he adds.

‘FRAGMENTED’ SECTOR

The air travel sector in Cambodia is also sparsely served: national carrier Cambodia Angkor Air is the AirAsia unit’s sole domestic rival but only flies two of the three domestic routes AirAsia Cambodia is looking to operate.

A former Vietnam Airlines joint venture, Cambodia Angkor has two daily flights between Phnom Penh and Siem Reap, and a daily flight between Sihanoukville and Siem Reap. It deploys ATR 72s on these services. There are no airlines flying between Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville.

The Cambodian market has seen the entry – and rapid failure – of many start-ups in recent years. For instance, JC International Airlines, a Chinese-backed operator focusing on the Chinese market, folded in 2023 after seven years of operations.

The remaining carriers, including South Korea-backed Sky Angkor Airlines and privately owned Cambodia Airways, each have a small operating fleet of no more than 10 narrowbodies on international routes.

“It is true that our local airline sector here is very fragmented,” says Vissoth. ”[Our] strength is that we have the full support from [the AirAsia] group, and our network planning is strong. [The airline is] a joint venture with Sivilai, a local partner which understands the [local] culture, and knows how to create the right product for the local people.

“I will say we have never seen such a brand before in Cambodia.”