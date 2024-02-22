While underlying pre-tax profits fell 13% in the first half of its financial year, the more pressing challenges facing Qantas have less to do with its fiscal performance and more with improving its public image.

Indeed, despite the drop in profitability versus the same stage in its previous financial year, the group still made an underlying pre-tax profit of A$1.25 billion ($816 million) for the six months ended December 2023.

Group net profit was also 13% down at A$869 million for the first half, but both remain above pre-pandemic levels.

The strong profit was achieved on revenues which climbed from A$9.9 billion to A$11.1 billion, driven by a sharp increase in flying.

Qantas lifted capacity by one-quarter versus the same period last year, including a 39% increase in international capacity as travel markets continued to open up after the pandemic. By contrast, Qantas only raised domestic capacity 5% versus July-December 2022.This increased activity helped to offset falling yields, as unit revenues were down 10.7%.

However given the controversy around pricing and service levels in the Australian domestic market since the pandemic, which has seen the carrier under fire on a series of fronts – highlighted in a recent report by former competition authority head Allan Fels – unusually the lower fares were flagged by chief executive Vanessa Hudson in the results announcement.

“We understand the need for affordable air travel and fares have fallen more than 10% since peaking in late 2022,” she says. The lower fares cost Qantas around A$600 million in profit, though Hudson notes this has been partly offset by a cost benefit from fewer cancellations and delays alongside its increased flying.

ROLLING OUT PRODUCT IMPROVEMENTS

Former finance chief Hudson took the helm in September after long-serving chief executive Alan Joyce stepped down two months earlier than planned amid mounting pressure.

“We know that millions of Australians rely on us and we’ve heard their feedback loud and clear,” says Hudson. “There’s a lot of work happening to lift our service levels and the early signs are really positive. Our customer satisfaction scores have bounced back strongly since December and we have more service and product improvements in the pipeline.”

That has seen has seen the airline today unveil a series of product initiatives, including highlighting details of the improved cabin product available on its new Airbus A220-300s. The airline has taken delivery of its first A220s and QantasLink flights with the type begin in March. The airline will receive 29 A220s to replace its Boeing 717s.

The QantasLink A220s account for 17 of the 59 new aircraft the group expects to take delivery of over this and the next two financial years.

That also includes new A320neo-family jets for both Qantas and low-cost unit JetStar. It is though six fewer aircraft than it originally hoped to take over that three-year period as aircraft manufacturing delays take a toll, notably pushing the launch of its first ultra-long-haul A350-1000 flights into the third quarter of the 2026 calendar year.

All of its A220s will feature free onboard wifi, and Qantas is also acclerating the roll-out of connectivity on its international fleet.

The customer push also includes a series of digital enhancements being rolled-out on its app and website, while it is also trialling the proactive refund to remaining Covid credit holders as it seeks to clear the 25% balance of non-redeemed credit that still remains.

”All of the investments we’re making are about supporting the great work our people do every day to deliver the best experience they can for our customers, and restoring pride and confidence in the national carrier,” says Hudson.

She will be joined in the customer charm offensive this July by a new chair of the board, John Mullen. He was formerly chair of telecommunications firm Telstra and will replace Richard Goyder, who also announced his own plans to step down last October.

Goyder, who during a difficult shareholder meeting in November acknowledged there had been “a substantial loss of trust” in the flag carrier, describes the appointment of Mullen as a new chapter for the airline.

“Vanessa Hudson and her team have made progress towards delivering better outcomes for customers, and I’m confident that momentum will continue with the guidance of new board members of such high calibre,” he says.

”John [Mullen] brings a wealth of experience as a director and chairman of similarly large and complex companies to Qantas, as well as great depth from his long executive career in the transport sector both here and overseas. He is the right choice to lead the national carrier into its next phase.”

PROFITABLE FOUNDATIONS

While Hudson flags the product enhancements, she also stress the importance of being able profitable enough to afford to invest. “Having the financial strength to keep investing is key, and that makes the strong performance that all business units had in the first half so important,” she says.

All three of the group’s airline operating divisions were profitable during the first half.

Qantas 1H results by unit 2023/24 revenue 2022/23 revenue 2023/24 profit 2022/23 profit Source: Qantas, six months ended 31 Dec 23 vs six months ended 31 Dec 22 Qantas Domestic A$3,758m A$3.634m A$641m A$785m Qantas International A$4,340m A$3,802m A$322m A$464m Jetstar A$2,486m A$2,096m A$325m A$177m Qantas Loyalty A$1,271m A$1,027m A$270m A$220m Total A$11,127m A$9,909m A$1,245m A$1,428m

Revenues climbed only 3% at Qantas Domestic on the 5% extra capacity, meaning underlying pre-tax profits slipped nearly a fifth to A$641 million. It though remains the most profitable airline division with an operating margin of 17.1%.

Qantas International, which includes freight operations, also saw first-half profits slip. Underlying pre-tax profits fell 31% to A$322 million, despite revenues climbing 14%. The reflects a 13% fall in yields as capacity levels in the market begin to normalise.

Low-cost unit Jetstar was the only airline division in the group to increase profits, reporting an 84% jump in pre-tax profit to A$325 million. Yields fell by only 4% as demand remained strong even with a 27% increase in capacity. It recorded an operating margin of 13% in the first half.