Scandinavian low-cost carrier Norwegian expects its recently completed acquisition of compatriot Wideroe to begin to have a positive impact on its earnings in 2024, amid signs that the latter might outperform earlier near-term forecasts and that business synergies might be of higher value than first thought.

The Oslo-based carrier completed its acquisition of Wideroe in mid-January this year under a plan to operate the regional airline as a separate unit within its business.

Speaking during Norwegian’s fourth-quarter and full-year earnings call on 16 February, Norwegian chief executive Geir Karlsen suggested that the business case for acquiring Wideroe that it released in summer 2023 probably underestimated the impact Wideroe would have on Norwegian’s near-term and ongoing performance.

He cites two reasons when it comes to Wideroe’s own fortunes: the positive impact from a new public service obligation (PSO) contract signed by the carrier in October last year, which came into effect on 1 January, and the strong forward bookings Wideroe is experiencing, in line with Norwegian’s own experience.

“The business case based on estimated 2023 performance and also the performance from 1 January to 1 April 2024 under the new PSO tender… has become better,” Karlsen states.

At the same time, Norwegian has upgraded its expectations for annual synergies achieved by the combined businesses, from an EBIT impact of NKr250-300 million ($24-29 million) to “in excess of” NKr300 million.

That is another welcome development for a buoyant Norwegian, which saw revenue rise 19% year on year in the fourth quarter of 2023 to NKr5.9 billion. It swung to an operating profit of NKr328 million for the three months and to a net profit NKr153 million.

Its full year revenue of NKr25.5 billion was up 35% year on year, helping to push its operating profit up by almost 50% to NKr2.2 billion and its net profit by almost 75% to NKr1.7 billion.

Karlslen describes the full-year operating profit – and margin of 9% – as the company’s “best ever”.

“We are very pleased about that,” he says.

Those figures do not include Wideroe’s contribution, given the carrier only became part of the Norwegian business in mid-January this year.

And while Karlsen is confident that Wideroe’s earnings and synergies with its new parent will have a positive financial impact, it is “a little bit early to give estimates on when synergies will come in”, he cautions.

The primary issue today is that Norwegian’s acquisition of Wideroe was completed with both carriers already having their summer flying schedules in place, meaning efforts to co-ordinate programmes – and facilitate the passenger interlining that will be a key part of the combined businesses – will wait until the winter 2024-2025 season.

“There will be a period of six to 12 months before we start to see the real effects of the synergies on that side because summer is already on sale for both airlines,” Karlsen states.

In terms of Wideroe’s earnings impact on Norwegian, Karlsen says that the NKr1.13 billion its is estimating it will pay for the former – an amount that is still subject to change, despite the deal being completed – represents an historical price-to-earnings ratio of 3 to 3.5. While he does not offer specific guidance on Wideroe’s earnings contribution to Norwegian, Karlsen does acknowledge that it is reasonable to extrapolate a figure in the region of NKr350-400 million based on that historical ratio.

The rationale for the tie-up remains as strong as ever, the Norwegian chief adds, while clarifying that the deal was acceptable to regulators because the two carriers “are not really competitors”.

Indeed, Norwegian operates around 90 Boeing 737-family jets on intra-European routes from bases in northern Europe and Spain, while Wideroe operates a fleet of around 50 aircraft, dominated by De Havilland Canada Dash 8s, on mostly domestic flights within Norway, alongside a few international destinations.

“The idea with Wideroe is to offer the customers more direct or more seamless travel through to many more destinations,” Karlsen states.

“We can offer the passengers a much better product [and] seamless connections to the wide networks that we have on both sides.”

Alongside passenger interlining, Norwegian sees synergies in sharing distribution costs and reach with Wideroe, joint procurement and “fleet optimisation” in the group.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2024, Norwegian expresses confidence that the ingredients are in place for another strong year.

Booking visibility is ‘normalising’ to an extent, the airline notes, meaning passengers are booking slightly further out than has been the case since the pandemic.

Booked fares so far in 2024 are “significantly” above those seen in 2023, Karlsen says, in a capacity-constrained environment – particularly among some of Norwegian’s European competitors.

A weak local currency is impacting all cost lines, Norwegian adds, but it is guiding for unit costs excluding fuel to be flat year on year in 2024. That comes amid a strong focus on costs, Karlsen says.

Capacity is expected to grow by 12% in 2024, Norwegian forecasts, with operating profit – excluding Wideroe’s contribution – guided at NKr2.5-3.2 billion.

Norwegian says it continues to have success with its long-term strategy of ramping down capacity significantly during the winter low season, with load factors and yields holding up well during the fourth quarter of 2023 and into January 2024 on a significantly smaller flying programme compared with the summer months.