As Malaysia Airlines’ parent Malaysian Aviation Group (MAG) turns in a glowing financial report, it is keen to prove it is no one-trick pony and that it has changed for the better.

As group managing director Izham Ismail puts it: “2024 is an important year for us, it is a year of credibility for us… and we don’t want to be seen as just riding the wave”.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the group’s annual financial results briefing in Kuala Lumpur. For the year ended 31 December 2023, MAG – which also comprises regional units Firefly and MASWings – reported an operating profit of close to MYR890 million ($188 million), up 64% year on year on 2022’s MYR540 million figure.

It also swung to its first net profit in over a decade, reporting a net profit after interest and tax of MYR766 million, compared with 2022’s MYR344 million net loss.

In some ways, the 2023 financial performance – helped in part by strong passenger yields – could be seen as the group’s well-publicised restructuring finally bearing fruit. Izham, who led the efforts through the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, hails the “pivotal moment in our historical journey” and says it represented a “profound shift in our approach and strategy”.

Still, and ever the pragmatist, Izham is well aware this set of “excellent” results may not be a regular occurrence, and that the group’s future performance will be closely watched.

This is why he believes that this year – dubbed as “the year of credibility” – will be more crucial than the last.

REINVENT, REINVEST

Speaking to the media in Kuala Lumpur, Izham says the airline’s focus this year will see a few measures, such as “smart” capacity growth and investing “heavily” in the customer experience.

He takes great pains to emphasise the airline is no longer the “mismanaged” company it was in the past 20 years or so – and its latest financial results are part of that change.

Through restructuring, the group had been able to reset its balance sheet and operating costs, as well as generate cash flow from a series of what Izham calls “good decisions”.

Today, MAG is a “very lean organisation”, says Izham, especially on the corporate front. The group has also seen a mindset and cultural shift: the airline is now doubling down on its premium travel proposition, knowing very well where it can – and cannot – compete.

“We [were] about two decades behind [the competition]… we were fighting low-cost carriers but deploying full-service carrier costs – it’s madness!” he says.

“We are very clear that the low-cost space is not where we compete,” says Izham, while noting that Malaysia Airlines “cannot compete” with industry heavyweights like Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines, both of which are bigger in size, with the cash to match.

“[We] believe that at this stage of reinventing ourselves… is to be strong partners with [SIA]… Qatar [Airways], Japan Airlines, American Airlines, Cathay [Pacific], and so forth. That is our pathway… and it fits our strategy to be…asset-light.”

“It is not going to be easy [to compete], but first – and most importantly – partnerships are a key first step while you build your brand and products… and consumers will trust us more,” he adds.

As it builds up partnerships, Izham says the time is also ripe for the airline to invest – a luxury it could ill-afford pre-restructuring, when it was loss-making.

He states: “[Our financial results] were helped by the high yield environment, so what we did in the past two years was to capitalise on this. We capitalise on it to ensure we build our cash. Why are we building up our cash? Because now we want to reinvest.”

Izham has made enhancing the airline’s ‘customer value proposition’ a key focus for the year.

For one, Malaysia Airlines has ramped up fleet modernisation efforts: it is due to take delivery of its first of 20 Airbus A330neos around September this year, and also has Boeing 737 Max 8s on delivery. The group will soon kick off a campaign for 25 more narrowbody aircraft, and is mulling exercising options for additional A330neos.

At the annual MATTA travel fair in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Airlines unveiled the cabin products on its A330neos, featuring business class suites and new seats in economy class. The same products will be retrofitted on its A350s from 2026.

MAG CEO of airlines Ahmad Luqman says: “This fleet modernisation initiative will allow us to upgrade our product, delivering best-in-class comfort and experiences to our passengers.”

On network, the airline announced new flights to Chiang Mai, Da Nang and Male in the Maldives. The new cities are interesting additions to Malaysia Airlines’ network, especially since these are leisure-heavy destinations already served by low-cost carriers.

Nonetheless, Izham says the decision to launch these cities is part of efforts to diversify its network offerings and “circumnavigate overcapacity”. He points out that Malaysia Airlines is also able to connect passengers from its intercontinental network, like the UK and Australia, through Kuala Lumpur.

RECLAIM AND…RELIST?

Amid the successful financial performance, Izham is asked whether he considers a re-listing for the airline group. MAG predecessor Malaysia Airline System was in 2014 delisted from Bursa Malaysia, following recapitalisation from the Malaysian government.

Izham offers a short answer: “That is beyond my paygrade”, but later elaborates: “In my personal view, I feel very strongly that [as a] private entity, the group can act faster [and can make] faster decisions. With a strong cash balance today, there is no immediate need to go back [to re-listing].”

Izham is clear about the airline group’s ultimate goal: Malaysia Airlines aspires to be among the top 10 carriers globally – and top five in Asia – by 2030, and in the interim, it is hoping to clinch accolades for cabin crew and catering. According to Skytrax, the airline is now ranked 47th globally, slightly higher than United Airlines (49) and just below Virgin Australia (46).

“So with the strong operating performance… we are now able to reinvest in [products] that are important to our customers. So with a push in [customer value proposition], we hope to be in the top five airlines in Asia-Pacific by 2030,” says Izham.

He adds: “Our ambition is to regain our position in the global market.”