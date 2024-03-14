Cathay Pacific’s turnaround from pandemic-led losses to record profitability is a long time coming, but the airline’s executives are acutely aware the celebratory mood will not be for long.

The airline group swung to a full-year net profit in 2023 – the first time in four years – posting an attributable profit of HK$9.8 billion ($1.25 billion), against 2022’s HK$6.6 billion net loss.

A strong rebound in passenger travel demand, coupled with high yields, helped drive revenue up 85% year on year, outpacing a 67% rise in costs.

Indeed, in the words of airline chief Ronald Lam: “Cathay is back!”

However, amid the positive news, the reality is a little less buoyant. For one, the airline repeatedly emphasised that the high yields of 2023, which led to the airline’s record earnings, will be a thing of the past.

Both airline chair Patrick Healy and chief executive Lam made reference to yields normalising in 2024 several times at a results briefing on 13 March, with Healy stating that the high yields were “pretty unique” to the operating environment in 2023.

Cathay’s passenger yields were already down 17.7% from a capacity-constrained 2022, but were still about 42% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Lam says the “imbalance” of supply and demand – which drove up yields – is expected to “diminish” this year with the return of capacity.

“However, there will continue to be an impact from inflationary pressure along the entire aviation supply chain, which has persisted since the pandemic,” adds Lam.

Healy was very much clearer in his outlook. Asked at a media briefing about 2024’s profit guidance, the airline chair acknowledged there was “no specific guidance” on that.

He adds: “[The] supply and demand imbalance was pretty unique in 2023. [To] a significant extent, that was an important factor in driving the result that you’ve seen.

“We are already starting to see that imbalance starting to normalise and we would expect that trend to continue throughout 2024. Where that lands exactly, [and] what that means for us…nobody knows at this point,” says Healy.

Cathay is not the only carrier to flag weakening yields: in its financial results for the October-December quarter, the Singapore Airlines Group said passenger yields “continue to come under pressure from increased competition as capacity restoration continues across the industry”. The group’s passenger yields were down 7.4% from the much-more-capacity-constrained final three months of 2022.

STAFFING CHALLENGE

Another issue mentioned several times at the airline’s results briefing was its very public operational snag in late-2023, which stemmed from a lack of pilots.

Cathay cancelled 28 flights on New Year’s Day, on top of at least 40 other flights across the Christmas holidays, before ultimately opting to cut 12 flights a day until the end of February to allow its schedules to “stabilise”.

The Oneworld carrier later admitted it had “underestimated” the number of reserve pilots needed over the year-end period, which in turn led to the spate of flight cancellations.

Lack of manpower is among the reasons the airline is pushing back its full recovery forecast, from the end of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025.

Cathay’s senior management maintains that the airline “will have sufficient resources” across the board – including pilots – to return to pre-pandemic capacity.

Cathay chief operations and service delivery officer Alex McGowan notes that pilot attrition rates are tapering off after peaking at 22% in 2022. He notes that the attrition rate is less than 2% – the lowest on record – compared to about 5% in pre-pandemic times.

McGowan, who is leading investigations into the airline’s operational snags early this year, says the airline is also working to retain its flightcrew, through recruiting and promoting pilots through the ranks.

Still, the airline says it is looking to hire 5,000 more staff members this year, or about a 20% expansion. These roles will span the airline’s operations, including pilots, cabin crew and ground staff.

McGowan says the airline group, comprising Cathay and HK Express, will require about 3,400 pilots to allow it operate back to pre-pandemic levels, but only has about 2,900 flightcrew. “We have very solid plans in place to support the addition of the 500 pilots we need, to bridge that gap,” he states.

Lam adds that the airline is confident of being able to attract the additional flightcrew, citing the airline’s “comprehensive plans” to recruit and retain its pilots.