The mood at 2023’s Association of Asia Pacific Airlines’ (AAPA’s) annual Assembly of Presidents, which was held in Singapore in November, could perhaps be described as jubilant.

Member airlines, such as Singapore Airlines (SIA), Cathay Pacific and Thai Airways International, made a return to profitability, on the back of strong recovery.

SIA had several consecutive quarters of profits, almost all of which smashed pre-pandemic records, while Cathay – once “lagging behind” its regional peers – is on track to its first full-year profit in three years.

Indeed, member airlines – and other Asian carriers at large – expect to make full pre-pandemic recovery in 2024, with some already seeing it in parts of their network.

IATA passenger traffic data for November shows Asia-Pacific carriers leading other regions in year-on-year growth. However, the region still lagged behind in achieving full recovery, especially in international travel demand.

IATA director general Willie Walsh says: “In particular, Asia Pacific carriers’ international demand is 19.5% behind 2019. This could reflect the late lifting of [Covid-19] restrictions in parts of the region as well as commercial developments and political tensions.”

The industry body added in its profit forecasts for 2024 that Asian carriers are expected to swing from a “small loss” of around $100 million in 2023 to a $1.1 billion profit in 2024.

Says IATA: “While some of the region’s main domestic markets (China, Australia and India) recovered quickly from the pandemic, international travel to/from the region was subdued as China only eliminated the last of its international travel restrictions in mid-2023.”

Separately, AAPA data for October shows the region’s carriers doubling their passenger volumes year on year, to 25.3 million. The figure is around 80.5% that of pre-pandemic 2019.

The association, which tracks traffic data from 40 Asian carriers, says a “healthy travel appetite” – especially in the short-haul market – boosted international passenger traffic. It also notes that the near-term prospects for Asian carriers remain positive, even amid uncertainty in the global macro-economic and geo-political environment.

Indeed, it was the strong travel demand – coupled with an early headstart in capacity injection before the emergence of pent-up demand in 2022 – that buoyed SIA to record profits quarter after quarter. In its half-year results for the period to 30 September, SIA Group posted a 26% jump in operating profit. The group also expects full capacity recovery in 2024, similar to what other regional carriers are forecasting.

And then there is the Indian airline sector, which has over the past year seen significant growth, led by the country’s two largest carriers: IndiGo, and Air India. More significantly, Air India is undergoing what some have called “the largest corporate turnaround in history”, following its successful privatisation under Tata Sons in 2022.

Both carriers placed record aircraft orders in 2023 – Air India for more than 400 Boeing and Airbus aircraft, and months later, IndiGo for 500 Airbus jets.

Air India chief Campbell Wilson says the airline is taking “one new aircraft every six days” from its large orderbook, and will continue to do so for the next two years. The airline is also working through a merger with compatriot Vistara, which is also owned by Tata.

Cathay chief Ronald Lam, who was speaking at the AAPA meeting, contended that while the carrier was “one of the hardest-hit airlines” from the pandemic, it is making progress.

“Although we started late… so far we’ve been catching up very fast,” says Lam, outlining the “two missions” Cathay is focused on going into 2024: rebuilding its network, and “catching up on our investments”.

The airline on 8 December ordered six Airbus A350 freighters as part of its cargo fleet renewal plans. Cathay has also kick-started its medium-haul fleet renewal project, following its commitment for more A321neos months earlier.

CHALLENGES AHEAD

Yet, for all the relief that the darkest of the pandemic is but an episode of the past, airline leaders were very well-aware that more challenges loomed ahead, and none more so than supply chain woes.

Perhaps Thai’s chief executive Chai Eamsiri summed up how deep the impact could be – right down to aircraft lavatory taps.

The airline is in the process of rebuilding its operations after business restructuring, which has seen its fleet size significantly cut back. As it returns stored aircraft back to service, and as it inducts second-hand jets to boost capacity, Eamsiri concedes there were many challenges.

“Some of the service providers… [have] laid off their staff during the pandemic, so that means they are starting from scratch again,” he says.

For example, it takes about six months to modify part of the inflight entertainment systems – “just the logo on the screen”, Eamsiri is quick to point out – and that is a modest estimate.

And then there were the lavatories: the new electronic contactless taps on aircraft, while a convenient amenity, were difficult to maintain. Eamsiri says that while bringing aircraft back to service, “we could not find the spare parts”.

“We were thinking, maybe we should just [install] mechanical taps in [all the lavatories]… it’s more reliable, and easier to maintain,” he quips.

Wilson also alludes to the supply chain woes, especially as when Air India returned aircraft that had been in long-term storage. “[Some] of those aircraft have individually required 4-, or 5,000 parts to get back up into the air,” he says.

“It has been a long, painful journey for us, to get these aircraft back to [working condition], and that has not been helped by supply chain issues… it’s not fun,” says Campbell.

And then there were the engine reliability and aircraft delivery challenges confronting the AAPA’s member carriers. Delivery delays – coupled with reliability issues on new-generation engines – have come to a head with airline recovery momentum.

Malaysia Airlines, for instance, has faced delays in taking delivery of its new Boeing 737 Max 8s, which were supposed to have entered service in late August, but were pushed back to November.

Chief executive of airline parent Malaysia Aviation Group Izham Ismail says: “The global supply chain network has been disrupted heavily, which impacts both manufacturing as well as the logistics. Lead time, freight charges, schedules and route have been so volatile in the past two years; that has led to the delay in receiving our737-8, consequently impacting our projected network expansion.”

Scoot, the low-cost unit of SIA, also has had to ground two A320neo-family aircraft because of continuing issues with their Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines, which have affected operators globally.

Airline chief Leslie Thng tells FlightGlobal Scoot “has some flexibility” in its fleet, including options to extend the leases on older aircraft, as well as investments in spare engines.

Yet, other operators like Cebu Pacific and Air New Zealand have had to make operational cuts into 2024 – and cut back on fleet and capacity growth targets – as a result of the engine issues.

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines chief executive Stanley Ng says a bigger challenge for the carrier is that of airport infrastructure, especially that of its hub airport of Manila.

“[Infrastructure] is something that we have to work closely with… [from the] government to private partnership, private public partnerships, to be able to increase the slots,” Ng says.

EXPANSION PLANS

A similar picture plays out in the Asian MRO sector, where recovery has come to head with supply chain challenges. MRO providers, like those in Singapore, have seen steady demand as operators emerge from the pandemic, and this has led to bullish expansion plans.

ST Engineering in September announced it would be building its fourth airframe MRO facility in Singapore, which will also be its newest facility in the city-state in more than 10 years.

Amid its overseas expansion plans, which include facilities in China and the USA, ST Engineering commercial aerospace chief Jeffrey Lam notes that “there is still a long-term future for airframe maintenance in Singapore”, despite challenges posed such as land constraints.

“[The Singapore] workforce is very good, competent and competitive… [so] Singapore obviously is a hub with a strong aerospace industry presence… which supports the whole industry,” Lam said in September.

Another Singapore-based company, SIA Engineering, has expanded its regional presence through shareholding acquisitions of aerospace companies, including Malaysia’s Pos Aviation Engineering Services, as well as Singapore-based JAMCO Aero Design & Engineering.

Malaysia-based Asia Digital Engineering, a sister unit to low-cost group AirAsia, is expanding hangar capacity at its Kuala Lumpur headquarters, with construction slated to complete in 2024.

Like their airline compatriots, the MRO providers also acknowledge there were “teething issues” – as one executive puts it – lingering around.

At an industry event in September, leaders from Asian MRO providers flagged the challenges surrounding manpower and an acute shortage of aircraft parts. ADE chief executive Mahesh Kumar, for instance, said component bottlenecks are a common issue.

“There should be more options in the supply chain, rather than a sole supplier… [this] will reduce the burden on any single OEM… any single supplier, because it has become a bottleneck now,” he adds.

Joshua Ng, who is a director at Alton Aviation Consultancy, says the supply chain issues are likely to normalise and ease up from 2025, “as manufacturers take steps to alleviate the situation, including turning to nearshoring and tackling workforce recruitment and retention”.

Still, he believes the ongoing issues around supply chain and delivery bottlenecks are a silver lining for MRO providers in the region.

“[Airlines] are delaying retirement of older aircraft to mitigate new aircraft delivery shortages. The delayed retirement of older aircraft will drive near-term demand for MRO as older aircraft have higher maintenance needs,” Ng tells FlightGlobal.

“MRO supply chain challenges are expected to ease ahead of production-related supply chain issues. Production rates will likely be the slowest to recover,” he adds.

The issue of manpower has also been flagged by MRO providers, though it is a mixed picture across the region, with some markets – like Indonesia and the Philippines – relatively less impacted owing to a younger workforce.

Ng concurs: “Aviation career and compensation prospects are still well regarded in the region, and there has been less issue recruiting new talent and retaining existing talent in the APAC [Asia-Pacfic] MRO workforce.”

The idea of ‘nearshoring’ – where airlines move their maintenance works nearer to reduce costs and supply chain risks – is an opportunity for the region’s MROs, says Ng.

This, coupled with forecasts for large fleet growth among Southeast Asia operators, is good news for Singapore-based MRO providers.

“Singapore has established itself as an MRO hub for the region, anchored by two large local MROs… [and] complemented by the presence of many OEMs establishing their regional MRO centres in the country, and increasingly, aerospace manufacturing as well,” says Ng.

He notes that while there are “numerous uncertainties” in the near-term, the “long-term trajectories” for the MRO sector remain positive, thanks to a “resilience” in air traffic growth.