Aegean Airlines aims to grow scheduled capacity by around 7% this year despite the pressure the Greek carrier faces on aircraft availability due to ongoing maintenance issues related to the Pratt & Whitney GTF engines that power its Airbus A320neo-family aircraft.

The Athens-based carrier has previously indicated it expects around 10 of is A320neo fleet – which it expects to reach 31 this summer – to be grounded this year as a result of the requirement for increased inspections of the PW1100G powerplants.

Speaking during a full-year results briefing on 13 March, Aegean Airlines chairman Eftichios Vassilakis says it has now reached a compensation agreement with P&W covering the GTF issues.

“It is substantial compensation,” he says, noting exact terms are not being disclosed. “We believe it covers a substantial part of the cost of the issue, not the full cost.

”The full cost of the issues refers not only to the inefficiencies from the point of view of fuel burn, or seat loss, or maintenance cost, because we will be extending some of our older aircraft to replace the Neos that will not be flying, but also through the reduced ability to grow the company because of the number of aircraft unavailable for a significant period of time.”

Extending aircraft leases on its existing fleet is one of a string of measures Aegean is taking to ensure it can continue to increase capacity on scheduled routes in 2024. That also includes cutting seat capacity in its charter business and bringing back a pair of Airbus narrowbodies that had been flying with Romanian charter carrier Animawings – in which Aegean disposed of its stake late last year.

“We are bringing in aircraft that were not operating on our scheduled network to protect our scheduled network. We are trying to deal with the shortfall of aircraft by shifting from areas that are not core for us and also less profitable for us,” he explains. ”So the overall growth will be smaller, but what is important is the scheduled operation, which represents the core of Aegean, will continue to grow at, almost, its regular rate.”

Aegean plans to increase ASK capacity on scheduled routes by around 7% in 2024 – and by around 10% on international routes. That capacity growth will be focused on routes into Athens and Thessaloniki, and during the first and last quarters as Aegean aims to add more buffer after congestion and operational challenges last summer.

”One of the challenges in the post-Covid environment is that many issues, be it in supply, be it in the operation of airports, be it in the operation of air traffic control in Europe and Greece – for many reasons – have become more problematic and therefore more spare capacity to cover for… delays…is very important to us,” Vassilakis explains.

STRONG PROFIT RETURNS IN 2023

It comes as Aegean aims to build on a highly profitable 2023. The Star Alliance carrier’s full-year revenues climbed 27% to €1.69 billion ($1.85 billion) last year, while it increased EBITDA profits by 46% to €400 mililion.

“Aegean has had a truly excellent year, in terms of all aspects of growth, passenger count, revenues, in terms of expanding new destinations, in terms of developing its investment in the MRO and training facilities and in terms of profitability and cash flows, to such a degree that not only have the investments been financed in an efficient way, [but that] we have proceeded with the repayment of the [loan] warrants of the Greek state,” Vassilakis says.

The airline delivered an EBITDA margin of 24%, the highest in its history. He notes that its 18% improvement on pre-pandemic yields is relatively low compared to many of its competitors and that its margin gain has been driven by strong cost control – cost per available seat kilometre rising only 12% over the same period.

”We see Aegean with its substantially improved margin, improving its competitive position relative to other carriers,” he says. ”That improvement of margins has come out of a moderate revenue per ASK increase with contained cost per ASK, which in our view is better news, because it is more defendable.”

Aegean increased passenger numbers 26% to 15.7 million in 2023 and load factor increased more than three points to 83.4% in 2023, as traffic growth of 27% outpaced the 22% of additional capacity.

“This is significant because the whole market increased 14%,” says Vassilakis. “So in 2023 we had a significant out-performance of the development of the Greek market, both on the domestic and the international side.”

Greece has been one of the markets to enjoy a sharp travel rebound after the pandemic and Vassilakis notes increased market capacity over the winter – including a 23% jump in the fourth quarter – has resulted in lower yields.

”The first quarter that we had a small decline in revenue per ASK was Q4. What is encouraging is that even in Q1 [2024], where we are still in a substantially higher-capacity environment, we are actually back to a small growth of revenue per ASK. So it looks like what has been put into the market, is being absorbed nicely.

”We are coming out of a significant period of higher investment [of capacity] into Greece. Not a reduction but a lower rate of growth in the capacity being added,” he says. ”If you look at what’s there now for the summer period for international capacity to Greece, we see about 10% more published seats relative to 2023, and 5% in Q3 relative to 2023.”