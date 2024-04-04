Brazil’s airlines are continuing to navigate tricky market conditions, but there are signs that the government is listening to their concerns and may be about to offer at least $1.2 billion in new credit lines amid rising capital costs in the country.

Discussing Azul’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings in late March, chief executive John Rodgerson was asked about talks over a government support package for the country’s big carriers. That would be a significant step given airlines were left to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic with little government help under the previous administration.

“There’s been a great dialogue with the Brazilian government,” Rodgerson states. “The three airlines are working jointly to show some of the main concerns that the Brazilian industry has faced over the last few years.”

Those discussion were likely at least partially prompted by the experience at Gol, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January this year, as the carrier’s leadership saw no other option amid “ongoing challenges” resulting from debt accrued during the pandemic.

Gol had launched a review of its capital structure in December 2023, “with the objective of raising resources to fulfil [the business’s] financial commitments”, and challenges have been exacerbated by the weakening of Brazil’s currency against the US dollar.

Azul itself restructured its agreements with lessors last year following stories linking it to a Chapter 11 filing – a move that eventually became unnecessary.

LATAM Airlines Group – which is Brazil’s third big carrier through LATAM Airlines Brasil – exited Chapter 11 protection in late 2022, having also been hit hard by a lack of government support during Covid-19.

Aside from the challenges created by the pandemic and higher capital costs, Rodgerson says government talks have focused on long-held concerns about excessive airline vulnerability to passenger lawsuits and high fuel prices in Brazil.

IATA noted in December last year that, on average, jet fuel accounts for around 40% of Brazilian airline costs, against a global average of around 30%. That is thanks to high administrative costs from the local supplier and the taxes imposed on fuel used for domestic flights, the airline association says.

But it is access to credit “where we’re getting the most traction overall”, Rodgerson says of the government discussions.

He stresses this is not a bailout package for airlines; more the Brazilian government finally acknowledging the “huge potential” of the country’s air transport sector.

“What you’re talking about is access to credit at more competitive rates than the capital markets… we certainly would access that,” he says.

“And that would help us continue our growth plans going forward [and] bring more capacity into the market.”

Rodgerson puts the value of the credit lines at R6 billion ($1.2 billion) to R8 billion and says more discussions with the government are taking place this week.