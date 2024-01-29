Ryanair believes European short-haul capacity will be down year on year in the coming summer season and potentially beyond, leaving it significantly below pre-Covid levels, in a development that will support higher fares.

Speaking as it released its third-quarter earnings on 29 January, the pan-European low-cost carrier’s executives said that while Ryanair was guiding for summer capacity around 9% up on 2023, the European short-haul sector as a whole would be at 92-93% of 2019 levels – a couple of percentage points down on last year.

“There is no way of Europe returning to its pre-Covid short-haul capacity, certainly for 2024 and 2025 – it may be 2026 or 2027 before Europe [reaches that milestone],” says Ryanair group chief executive Michael O’Leary. “And that will underpin strong passenger demand and rising prices for the next couple of years.”

The overall fall in capacity will be driven, according to Ryanair, by delays in the delivery of new aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, exacerbated by the temporary grounding of some A320neo aircraft – Ryanair estimates about 10% of the European A320 fleet during summer 2024 – relating to issues with their Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines.

Ryanair chief financial officer Neil Sorahan explains: “The OEMs are already running behind but now we have the Pratt & Whitney engine issue which is going to take significant swathes of the A320[neo] short-haul aircraft out of Europe, so we think capacity will be marginally down year on year in the summer… which we think will be positive from a pricing perspective.”

Notably, Ryanair rival Wizz Air – which, unlike Ryanair, is exposed to the A320neo engine issues – reported last week that its capacity for the coming fiscal year would be flat, in a significant development from a carrier that has been so focused on growth since the Covid crisis hit.

Ryanair’s own growth, executives note, will also be slower than expected in the coming months, given it only expects to receive 50 of the 57 Boeing 737 Max 8-200 twinjets that its was scheduled to take by the end of June.

For the full fiscal year – running April 2024 to March 2025 – it has therefore reduced its guidance on passenger numbers to around 200 million, from an earlier forecast of 205 million.

It has also reduced its passenger number guidance for the current fiscal year, to 183.5 million from 185 million, amid delays in the delivery of new aircraft, the impact of a “small number flights” being cancelled to Tel Aviv, Jordan and the wider Middle East, and the consequences of its dispute with online travel agents (OTAs), which saw some OTAs remove Ryanair inventory from their offerings in December. The latter two factors are considered short-term impacts by Ryanair, although it cautions that the outlook is dependent on no further adverse developments relating to wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Ryanair’s net profit for its seasonally weak fiscal third quarter was down significantly year on year at €15 million ($16.2 million) and came alongside an operating loss of €19 billion, on revenue up 17% at €2.7 billion.

Its profitability in the October-December 2022 period had been unusually strong amid short-term factors relating to the Covid-19 recovery.

The carrier says that despite the weaker third quarter, its nine-month net profit is up 39% year on year at €2.19 billion. And it insists that its cost advantage against competitors is improving, as other operators grapple with rising debt and fleet costs, including those related to the leasing of aircraft.

Ryanair notes that the 737-family jets that make up the vast majority of the group’s 574-strong fleet are unencumbered.

The carrier does not provide profitability guidance for the next fiscal year but O’Leary says that “we’ve already banked about €430 million in fuel savings thanks to our very strong fuel hedging”. He adds, however, that there “will be some counterbalancing cost increases” as the airline negotiates what it calls “productivity pay increases” with most of its pilots and cabin crew.

Still, O’Leary insists that group is “set for a decade of profitable growth”.