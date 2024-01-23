United Airlines chief executive Scott Kirby reflected during the carrier’s earnings call on 23 January that he mostly called 2023 right.

As last year began, he predicted that operational challenges would combine with cost pressures and capacity constraints to create a structurally different US airline industry for the foreseeable future.

The 12 months that followed largely matched that prediction. And United likely benefited from Kirby’s foresight, as it emerged from the period with earnings per share (EPS) in line with expectations and a full-year profit of $2.6 billion.

Kirby’s assertion, therefore, that 2024 will probably deliver more of the same for the US major and the wider industry is one worth listening to. Crucially, should Kirby be right, he predicts United stands to benefit financially versus low-cost peers in particular, citing the impact of “cost convergence” on fares and margins.

He also believes that United and one other unnamed network carrier peer in the USA have achieved something investors are yet to price in: a product offering that consumers will pay for, upsetting the assumption that short-haul airline offerings in particular have become commoditised.

Kirby characterises these post-Covid developments as “the new normal”, expanding on five key factors from 2023 that he believes will continue to form the US airline sector’s backdrop in 2024.

The first of those is the challenging operational environment, whether it be constraints when hiring pilots, the Federal Aviation Administration’s shortage of air traffic controllers, the aircraft maintenance “catch-up” effort or the impact of supply-chain issues.

“It turned out to be even more challenging than we thought,” Kirby says of how those factors played out in 2023.

Second, Kirby cites the impact those operational challenges had on industry capacity plans, with United and the wider sector seeing capacity projections “come down three points on average” as a result. The key, he suggests, was how individual carriers responded to that reality.

“For United, we made changes to our schedule and we closed out the year setting operational records,” Kirby says. “The improvements at Newark [airport] in particular are one of the most important accomplishments that we achieved last year.

“The FAA waivers rightsized the airport and airspace to physical constraints and allowed us to run an operation that’s performing better than ever.”

Third are the aforementioned cost challenges and the cost-convergence between budget and network carriers. While both sets of carriers are seeing costs rise – including in key areas such as pilot pay – Kirby suggests they are rising more steeply among low-cost players, bringing the cost bases closer. That has pushed up fares, enabling network carriers such as United to handle the rising costs more easily.

“Those same cost pressures are being felt across the entire industry,” Kirby says. “A year ago when we talked, we believed that industry-wide cost pressures would wind up as a pass-through, much as fuel has been in the past.

“And that is, in fact, exactly what happened.”

Indeed, Kirby’s fourth factor is United’s ability to offset “higher-than-expected costs with higher-than-expected revenue”, as shown in the carrier’s recent earnings.

Finally, his fifth factor is what he sees as a structurally closer correlation between United’s costs and its revenue, which was reflected in its 2023 experience.

“While it is difficult to predict events like the fuel price spike, rising conflict in the Middle East, fires in Maui, inflationary pressure and so many other things… the tightening connection at United between CASM [cost per available seat mile] and RASM [revenue per available seat mile] meant we achieved our $10-12 dollar EPS range despite those multiple headwinds,” he states.

With those factors in place, Kirby’s view is that 2024 will bring more of the same, with 2023 having “set the stage” for a repeat performance.

“The operational challenges remain,” he says. “It will be years before the FAA is back to full staffing; we are still overlapping new labour agreements which show up in our CASM; and the supply-chain challenges aren’t going away any time soon.

“That means capacity will continue to rachet down out of necessity and cost-convergence will continue,” he says. “But revenues will adjust to the cost reality and you can expect United will maintain and grow EPS and margins.”

A bold statement, but one made by an airline leader with reasons to trust his instincts.