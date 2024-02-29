When Air France-KLM outlined a record full-year performance for 2023 on 29 February, it was noteworthy that Transavia stood alone in having a negative impact on the group’s operating profit of €1.7 billion ($1.8 billion).

The low-cost unit’s full-year operating loss of €97 million came after the seasonally weak fourth quarter of the year delivered a reverse of €114 million – a loss exacerbated by a €20 million impact from “geopolitical tensions in the Middle East”, which affected its connectivity to several markets in the region. It made a similar full-year loss in 2022.

The unit’s ability to absorb the fourth-quarter 2023 disruption – and the usual seasonal drop-off in demand for leisure travel – across the full year had been dented earlier in the year by a capacity shortage that forced it to cut hundreds of flights heading into the key summer months. That was blamed on late aircraft deliveries, damage to aircraft from collisions with ground vehicles and late-running maintenance work, amid industry-wide supply-chain challenges.

But Transavia’s travails in 2023 belie its status as a key – and growing – member of the Air France-KLM family. Those plans may even extend to another attempt to add Transavia bases outside the group’s core markets in France and the Netherlands.

“Despite a tense geopolitical context and disruption that affected our operations in 2023, Transavia’s strategic development continued in lock-step with our objectives,” said Air France-KLM chief executive Ben Smith on the group’s full-year earnings call. “We are firmly committed to making it a strong low-cost contender in the European market.”

So while the group expects some cost impact from geopolitical disruption to continue into the first quarter of this year, it is still confident about its longer-term ambitions for the low-cost operator.

Crucially, when it comes to costs, Transavia’s Dutch and French units have both started to take delivery of A320neo-family aircraft, Smith notes, as they transition away from previous-generation Boeing 737-family jets. As more of those jets arrive, Transavia’s unit costs should benefit from the step-change in fuel efficiency, he says.

There is, however, a dividing line between the immediately visible growth paths ahead for the Dutch and French units.

At Transavia France, the medium-term growth story is clear cut: the unit is crucial to the group’s strategy for slot-constrained Paris Orly airport, from which Air France operations will all but cease by 2026-2027.

Transavia France is able to expand following a 2019 union agreement that overturned a previous stipulation restricting it to 40 aircraft at Orly. That development looks even more important today, with lower post-Covid demand for domestic corporate air travel in particular adding to the rationale for refocusing Orly towards the leisure and VRF traffic that low-cost carriers can serve competitively, while Air France consolidates at Charles de Gaulle.

“That is our priority at Transavia France… to put all new growth into Orly,” Smith says.

With that in mind, he notes that Orly will be absorbing all of Transavia France’s aircraft deliveries into the medium term, with Paris’s second airport able to accommodate 75-80 of the unit’s jets “before we have used all the slots”. The group holds about 50% of total slots at Orly, while Transavia France has around 70 aircraft in operation today, some of which are based at secondary airports.

Once Orly growth is maxed out, Smith suggests that Transavia France might look to expand within its home country, beyond the Nantes, Montpellier and Lyon bases that is has today.

“There are other airports in France where we could look to introduce Transavia: Nice, Marseille, Tolouse, Bordeaux, those types of cities,” Smith states. “Opening up new bases in France is a medium- to long-term opportunity; it is going to take us quite a few years to optimise our Orly operation.”

The growth dynamic is different in the Netherlands, where there are high-profile slot-constraint challenges at Transavia’s main base at Amsterdam Schiphol airport and no easy options to reassign group capacity between two large airports in the style of the French side of operations.

“We do balance out the slot portfolio that the group has between KLM and Transavia to ensure maximum profitability,” Smith says of Schiphol.

But beyond that, the group is eyeing potential growth away from Schiphol and potentially into markets outside of the Netherlands.

“We do have a smaller operation at secondary airports in the Netherlands and we have started routing aircraft into Brussels on a ‘W’ pattern to test out our brand in Brussels,” Smith states.

Those steps are tentative and the group will be mindful of previous, failed efforts to launch Transavia bases in Munich and Copenhagen.

The challenge for Air France-KLM and other legacy airline groups with low-cost units is that when they go up against Europe’s dedicated low-cost airlines on neutral ground, it is much harder to compete on cost terms.

For now, Transavia Netherlands has its toe in the water at Brussels as the group works out a growth plan for that side of the business against the backdrop of long-term capacity uncertainty at Schiphol.

Regardless, the trump card the group continues to hold is its domination of slots in Paris and Amsterdam, where Air France-KLM says Transavia’s competitive positioning is very much in its own hands.

“The threat of other low-cost carriers entering Orly or Schiphol with the airports being saturated? The risk is close to zero,” Smith states.