Acknowledging that American Airlines’ new order for 85 Boeing 737 Max 10s is a “vote of confidence in Boeing”, airline executives say financial protections are built into the deal should the aerospace giant stumble further.

During American’s investor day on 4 March, chief financial officer Devon May provided more detail about American’s significant order book expansion, which the airline disclosed the same day. In addition to ordering 85 Max 10s, American signed orders for 85 more Airbus A321neos and for 90 Embraer 175s. The majority of the aircraft will be delivered in 2029 or later, May says.

“These orders maintain the consistency of our fleet, drive premium capacity growth, increase our average gauge and further smooth deliveries over the remainder of the decade,” May says.

While considered a boon for all three aircraft manufacturers, American’s order is a particular boost for Boeing and an endorsement of its beleaguered Max 10 programme.

American now holds 115 firm orders for the Max 10.

“This is a vote of confidence in Boeing,” May says. “We expect them to deliver Max 10 for us starting in 2028. That being said, given some of their recent challenges, we have negotiated for full flexibility and financial protections.”

May did not describe American’s contract language with Boeing.

Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, says the manufacturer is committed to “delivering on this new order and supporting American’s strategic growth… We deeply appreciate American Airlines’ trust in Boeing and its confidence in the 737 Max family”.

Amid myriad manufacturing quality issues, Boeing’s Max 7 and 10 programmes have faced repeated delays in achieving certification with the Federal Aviation Administration. Boeing hopes the Max 7 will be certificated within about one year, followed shortly by the Max 10’s certification.

The largest variant of Boeing’s next-generation narrowbody aircraft, Max 10s will be capable of carrying up to 230 passengers and will have a range of 3,100nm (5,741km).

Airlines have expressed strong interest in the higher-gauge Max 10s. Boeing now holds more than 1,000 unfilled orders for the type, according to Cirium fleets data.

For American’s part, the Max 10 would complement its existing fleet of about 60 Max 8s.

“The Max 10 is a new variant for us, but it’s an airplane that will allow us to continue to upgauge our fleet,” May says. “It will be great for our customers, provide more flexibility for our network and match capacity with demand in a truly efficient manner.”

STEADY GROWTH

For the next several years, American expects to receive 35-40 new aircraft annually – mostly long-haul Boeing 787-9s and Airbus A321XLRs – and for annual capital expenses to stay between $3 billion and $3.5 billion.

”In 2025 and beyond, we have a fleet that allows for a wide range of growth, depending on the demand environment we’re in,” May says. ”We also have the flexibility to grow at a much slower rate – or not grow at all – if we find ourselves in a soft demand environment. We don’t have 80 or 100 airplanes a year coming at us, so we won’t find ourselves locked into outsize growth.”

In what May calls an “accelerated fleet renewal programme”, American added 630 aircraft to its fleet between 2014 and 2022, retiring 500 aircraft over that period.

American claims to have the youngest fleet of major US carriers, with an average aircraft age of 13 years.

It has simplified its mainline fleet since 2019 – when it operated nine families of aircraft – to four families: Boeing 777s, 787s, 737s and Airbus A320-family jets.