Amid intense competition in the North American low-cost segment, Allegiant Air is seeking separation from the pack by focusing on unique routes and flying primarily during peak times of air travel demand.

The airline’s executives stressed that message on 5 February when Allegiant reported it swung into black in 2023, turning a $118 million profit.

“Our results compare extremely well when compared to other low-cost players,” chief executive Maury Gallagher said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call on 5 February. ”In the past 12 or 14 months, competition has become much more intense for a number of the low-fare carriers.”

Adding to Allegiant’s challenges, major US airlines “have come down-market and have low-price competing product and a better reputation” than ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCCs), Gallagher says.

While other carriers – notably, Frontier Airlines – also focus on peak times, Allegiant’s strength lies in the size and flexibility its network, he says: “With most of our routes operating just two to three times per week, we can support a much larger network of cities and routes.”

Gallagher opines that the ULCC label has been applied liberally to start-up airlines that have launched in the 2000s, including Frontier, Spirit Airlines, and more recently Sun Country Airlines, Breeze Airways and Avelo Airlines.

While he acknowledges this shared history, Gallagher attempts to distinguish Allegiant from those competitors.

“What we don’t have in common is the same model and how the companies have been managed,” he says. “Unlike other carriers in this grouping, our model has allowed us to build a robust moat around our business. Today, 75% of our routes don’t have any direct competition.”

Of the carrier’s 555 routes, 450 are “non-competitive”, Gallagher adds. “We have created our own private swim lane and are proud to be in it.”

Allegiant reports a loss of $1.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with a $52.4 million profit during the same three months of 2022. It turned a full-year profit of $118 million, compared with $2.5 million in 2022.

The carrier generated about $611 million of revenue on the quarter, flat year on year.

Competitors Frontier and Spirit are scheduled to disclose their full-year 2023 earnings on 6 February and 8 February, respectively.

Allegiant is anticipating an “unprecedented boost in awareness” during its peak travel season due to the National Football League’s Super Bowl championship game, which is set to played 11 February at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where Allegiant is based.

”We stand ready to capitalise on this brand awareness boost during one of our busiest booking periods, as leisure travelers book in earnest for the spring break and even early summer peak travel season,” Gallagher says.

Allegiant also disclosed on 5 February that its first Boeing 737 Max 8 deliveries will be delayed – possibly until early April. The carrier still expects to take deliveries of 12 of the type in 2024.