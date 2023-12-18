Air France-KLM chief executive Ben Smith believes the group’s strong slot position at Paris Orly makes for too good an opportunity to walk away from, as it puts its faith in low-cost unit Transavia to deliver a profitable operation from the airport.

Last month Air France outlined a plan to transfer its remaining French mainland flights from Orly – namely Marseille, Nice and Toulouse – to Transavia from the summer of 2026.

The move would all but end Air France’s presence at Orly – it will still operate flights to Corsica – under a strategy that will see it consolidate its operations out of Paris Charles de Gaulle. Instead the group is turning to Transavia as its prime tool for developing Orly.

The group had already moved a number of domestic routes from Orly over to Transavia having secured a vital union agreement in 2020 with Air France pilots removing a cap on the number of aircraft Transavia France could operate.



While Transavia’s operating profit of €16 million ($17 million) after the first nine months of the year comprises only a small portion of the group’s profit for the period, Smith – speaking during an Air France-KLM investor day on 14 December – argues the carrier is already making a big difference.

”When you look at the results, on its own it doesn’t look so great financially. But you have to take in what Air France would have been losing if Air France had of been occupying the slots,” he says.

”Today just on the Orly ‘Navetta’ routes – Toulouse, Marseille and Nice – we are losing at least €80 million a year with Air France,” he says. ”So those routes will be transferred to Transavia, the capacity will be lowered and the objective is to eliminate those losses and to get them to at least break even, if not profitability.”

Perhaps illustrative of the value Smith attaches to Transavia is the amount of time he spent during the investor day highlighting the Paris Orly opportunity as one of the strategic tools to enable the group to achieve its new medium-term goal of delivering a €2 billion improvement in group profitability over the next five years.

”This airport is close to Paris,” he says, a position set to be further boosted by the opening of a new Metro rail link next summer which will cut travel time to central Paris to under 20 minutes. ”Paris is the largest city on the European continent. So to be in a situation where we had 50% of the slots and we are not profitable, we have potential here with a low-cost carrier which is similar in cost to EasyJet, where we should be able to turn this airport into profit.”

That means switching its network into one more akin to low-cost rivals and utilising its incoming fleet of Airbus A320-family Neos. Slots freed up by reducing its domestic capacity out of Orly will be deployed by Transavia on more profitable routes. “We are moving as quickly as possible to move that capacity out of the French domestic market to European destinations, which are much more profitable, and northern Africa were the competitors are quite weak.

”We see North Africa is extremely strong, we’ve been able to make money quite quickly. It is the European services that are taking time, going against some well-established airlines,” Smith says.

He notes the airline does not hold number one positions in terms of capacity on several major European routes from Orly including Barcelona, Lisbon, Madrid and Rome. “There is lots of opportunity for us to grow with no possibility for these competitors to add capacity, because there are no slots. So as we transfer Air France slots to Transavia, we can choose to grow our position… depending on where the most profit is.”

He also believes a key weapon against the low-cost carriers will be Transavia tapping the group’s Flying Blue frequent flyer programme. “We are just starting to dial up our Flying Blue [loyalty programme] – which is the key unique tool we have that the others have not got,” he says.

”The fact that this carrier is based at Orly is something truly unique and is something very valuable for us,” Smith adds. ”It is taking a lot of effort by an excellent team to put this in place. Big investment on our part to completely refleet Transavia. We’ve got new planes coming, we have to train up the pilots, but once we have the pieces in place, my expectations are, it should be one of the biggest profit drivers we have in the group.

”It’s a big, big effort, a lot of risk on implementation and execution. But walking away from this airport would be such a lost opportunity and we think we can make it here with Transavia.”