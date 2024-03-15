Kazakhstan’s Air Astana Group is eyeing further growth this year after continued expansion of its low-cost subsidiary FlyArystan helped it lift its adjusted EBITDA slightly to $301 million in 2023.

Full-year revenue for the Almaty-based airline group climbed 14% to $1.18 billion. Air Astana increased revenues 12% during the year, while FlyArystan’s turnover jumped by 27%.

“We are pleased to report our first set of results as a public company following our successful IPO across three stock exchanges last month,” says chief executive Peter Foster. “All our markets continue to perform well and we have demonstrated our ability to grow the business and maintain sector-leading margins while managing cost headwinds across the industry.”

Air Astana Group went public last month in a long-planned initial public offering which valued the company at $847 million. It was the first IPO that was achieved simultaneously on three stock exchanges: the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange and London Stock Exchange.

“The IPO proceeds will enable us to further expand our operations and increase our carrying capacity,” Foster adds. “We are well positioned to capture the growth opportunities from developing the underserved aviation market in Kazakhstan and improving international connectivity.”

The public offering generated gross proceeds of $370 million dollars, and was three-times oversubscribed, he says. Of this, $120 million will be used by the company to support its growth strategy.

Chief financial officer Ibrahim Canliel says that the airline plans to pay a dividend “not in immediate term, this year, but in the mid-term”.

The airline carried 8.1 million passengers in 2023, a new record, and increased capacity by 11%. Load factor inched up to 82.8%.

The Kazakh airline group added six new aircraft to the fleet in 2023, to end the year with 49 airframes – 31 for Air Astana and 18 for FlyArystan. It plans to add another seven aircraft by the end of 2024 and its strategic plan calls for a fleet of 80 aircraft by the end of 2028.

MARKET OPPORTUNITY

The airlines operate 91 routes to 43 destinations in 22 countries in Central Asia and the Caucasus region. It holds a two-thirds market share in Kazakhstan and a 40% share across what it calls its “extended home market” which also includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

”We remain and continue to enhance our position as a home market leader with a very high level of market share in Kazakhstan, which has significantly increased by the introduction of FlyArystan in 2019,” Foster says.

The propensity to travel by air in the region remains comparatively low compared to peer countries with similar per-capita gross domestic product figures, therefore there is a great deal of upside for the airline, he adds.

“In addition, nearby mega-markets including China and India as well as lifestyle destinations in Asia, Gulf, Turkey and Europe present further growth opportunities for the group,” Foster says.

Air Astana will also receive an additional boost when a new terminal opens at Almaty international airport later this year. Air Astana hopes to double capacity at that airport shortly.

“The new terminal has not caused us to suddenly plan for a large number of extra international flights [because] the airline is constrained by its internal resources,” Foster says. However, the terminal will offer a “far better passenger experience, and for our own staff as well”.

“We will be able to take advantage of the new terminal and the expanded international capacity to plan new international routes as we go forward,” he adds. There had been no improvements at the airport for much of the time Air Astana has been in business and “the fact that we have this new term coming on stream, removes what was becoming an extremely difficult airport to operate out of”.

MANAGING GTF IMPACT

Air Astana, which operates two dozen Airbus A321neos is also affected by the Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engine recall. The airline says, however, it is now “at a very advanced stage in positive negotiations for an agreement with Pratt & Whitney that will provide compensation and other support” following the enginemaker’s recall last September.

The company estimates 34 engine removals in 2024 and is taking steps to mitigate the capacity reductions that will ensue. These include the addition of up to five additional Airbus A320ceos to pick up the slack, and resting engines to manage remaining cycles and ensure the neo aircraft are available for peak travel periods.

The airline also intends to acquire three more spare engines in addition to the existing five it already has.