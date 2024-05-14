Welcome to Airline Business

The Airline Business website is the latest evolution of a brand that has spent 40 years covering the global airline industry as part of the FlightGlobal family.

The website significantly enhances several elements of the coverage that Airline Business has become renowned for, offering a one-stop-shop for anyone seeking the latest data and analysis regarding individual airline, regional or global trends.

Anchored by our analytical takes on the latest industry developments and our chief executive interviews, the website adds a comprehensive data element to our coverage, featuring the biggest airlines and groups. It then combines that financia l, traffic and capacity, and fleet data to offer aggregate figures for the key regions and the whole sector, giving users an understanding of how the industry has developed since 2019, where it is today and where it is heading.

Our database of airlines is growing all the time but already features the largest operators, providing a broad overview of the global industry.

Furthermore, subscribers have access to other key data indicators – including our interactive share price index and industry benchmarks – plus our annual World Airline Rankings.

Subscribers to the website also receive a weekly ‘start-the-week’ email called the Airline Business Agenda, which outlines the upcoming stories to look out for and key developments from the past seven days.

The Airline Business team continues to cover the industry from its offices in London, California and Singapore, and is a regular presence at the biggest airline events.

Alongside the website, the printed magazine publishes quarterly, with an online archive available to subscribers. The monthly Airline Business Podcast offers a way to hear our thoughts on the latest industry trends, while the annual Airline Strategy Awards continue to recognise the industry’s top performing executives and carriers at our must-attend London ceremony.