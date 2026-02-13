Heilbron confident on demand as Copa steps up capacity in 2026
By Graham Dunn2026-02-13T15:53:00
Source:
ALTA
Copa Airlines chief executive Pedro Heilbron believes the airline will benefit from catching-up on lost opportunities resulting from delayed deliveries as it is set for double-digit capacity growth this year.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.