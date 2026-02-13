Analysis

Heilbron confident on demand as Copa steps up capacity in 2026

By Graham Dunn 2026-02-13T15:53:00

Copa Airlines

Source: ALTA

Copa Airlines chief executive Pedro Heilbron believes the airline will benefit from catching-up on lost opportunities resulting from delayed deliveries as it is set for double-digit capacity growth this year.

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
SUBSCRIBE NOW