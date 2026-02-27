IAG ends strong 2025 with profit margins at top end of targets
By Graham Dunn2026-02-27T16:34:00
Source:
Fasttailwind/Shutterstock
British Airways and Iberia parent IAG closed a strong year by boosting operating profit 17.3% to just over €5 billion ($5.9 billion) and hitting the upper end of mid-term profit margin targets set out 15 months ago.
