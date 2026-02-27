Analysis

IAG ends strong 2025 with profit margins at top end of targets

By Graham Dunn 2026-02-27T16:34:00

IAG British Airways

Source: Fasttailwind/Shutterstock

British Airways and Iberia parent IAG closed a strong year by boosting operating profit 17.3% to just over €5 billion ($5.9 billion) and hitting the upper end of mid-term profit margin targets set out 15 months ago.

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
SUBSCRIBE NOW