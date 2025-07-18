Icelandair ekes out profit amid soft transatlantic demand and strong krona
2025-07-18T11:18:00
Source:
kamilpetran/Shutterstock
A more “rational” capacity situation at Keflavik International airport is not yet translating into a better operating profit for Icelandair, as a strong local currency and soft transatlantic demand weigh on fortunes.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.