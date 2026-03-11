‘Resilient’ Cathay seeks further growth as fuel costs cloud horizon
2026-03-11
Source:
Shutterstock
Cathay Pacific Group is set to grow capacity 10% in 2026 as it looks to build on a third consecutive year of profit, but the impact of rising fuel costs from the crisis in the Middle East adds to a volatile backdrop.
