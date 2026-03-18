Analysis

Steady Aegean cautious on Middle East impact

By Graham Dunn 2026-03-18T15:09:00

Aegean airlines Airbus A320

Source: Aegean Airlines

Like many airlines that have reported full year results in March, the outlook on the year ahead for Greek carrier Aegean Airlines was complicated by uncertainty surrounding recent events in the Middle East.

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
SUBSCRIBE NOW