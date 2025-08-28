Connect Airlines chief still aiming to fix 'broken' US regional model
By Graham Dunn2025-08-28T16:16:00
Source:
Waltzing Matilda Aviation
More than two years after Connect Airlines’ US FAA certification process hit a pause, founder John Thomas remains committed to rethinking what he calls the “broken model” for regional flying in the USA.
