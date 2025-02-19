Latvian transport minister on Air Baltic’s post-IPO future

Latvia’s government aims to retain at least a 25% interest in Air Baltic as the company prepares to open its capital to investors, but accepts that the carrier might have to give up some of its independence in order to flourish
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.