Agenda

Week 11 2025: Uncertainty grows for US airlines facing chaotic market conditions

By 2025-03-10T09:37:00

Frontier Flying in Denver

Source: Frontier Airlines

With political turmoil and tariffs imposed on longtime allies by US President Donald Trump roiling markets, focus turns to the reactions of major airlines whose profits are tied to the health and stability of the US economy. 

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
FIND OUT MORE