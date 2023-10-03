Howard Hardee
Howard Hardee is Americas aviation reporter for FlightGlobal.com and Flight International magazine, covering regional and low-cost carriers in North America and low-emissions initiatives throughout the industry. He formerly covered politics for journalism nonprofit Wisconsin Watch. Before that, he wrote about music, science and California forestry.
Contact info
- News
Porter to launch flights from Toronto to Los Angeles and San Francisco
Canada’s Porter Airlines plans to launch its first flights to California early next year as part of an ongoing expansion to the USA.
- News
Allegiant secures $412m of financing for 11 Airbus and Boeing narrowbodies
The carrier currently operates an all-Airbus fleet but has a deal to purchase up to 130 737 Max 7s and Max 8-200s – a high-density variant of the baseline Max 8.
- News
NASA alum Deborah Diaz joins ZeroAvia’s board of directors
DIaz joins the hydrogen aviation start-up’s board as a non-executive director and will “help accelerate the company on its strategic journey from innovator to global leader and major supplier of zero-emission aircraft engines”.
- News
Alaska retires last Airbus A321s and moves on with all-Boeing fleet
Alaska Airlines’ final revenue flight using an A321 was completed on 30 September, ending an era of operating and maintaining a nonhomogenous fleet.
- News
US lessor ATSG appoints Mike Berger as president
Ohio-headquarted ATSG says that the company’s board of directors has elected Berger, 62, to lead the lessor’s “transformational growth as the market leader in freighter leasing and air operations”.
- News
Beta opens production facility to begin manufacturing Alia air taxis
US air taxi developer Beta Technologies has opened a production facility at Burlington International airport in Vermont, where the company will manufacture and assemble its all-electric Alia aircraft.
- News
JetBlue denounces capacity cuts in Amsterdam as it risks losing hard-won slots
US low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways has joined US airline industry groups in criticising capacity reductions at Amsterdam Schiphol airport.
- News
US commuter carrier Cape Air continues phasing out high-time Cessna 402s
Cape Air is continuing a long-term transition away from its fleet of high-time Cessna 402s but still envisions flying the twin-engined aircraft well into the future.
- News
WestJet on track to integrate Sunwing’s 737s by October 2024
Canadian company WestJet Group plans to complete its integration of Sunwing Airlines’ fleet of Boeing 737s by October 2024.
- News
Lack of FAA leadership looms over regional airline conference
Uncertainty surrounding Michael Whitaker’s potential confirmation as administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration – now without a permanent leader for roughly 18 months – is an ongoing source of anxiety for the US regional airline sector.
- News
Archer’s Midnight eVTOL yet to get airborne but ‘will be flying soon’
California air taxi developer Archer Aviation has yet to fly its in-development Midnight aircraft but says it remains on track to hit targets for certification and entry to service.
- News
Eviation’s electric commuter aircraft undergoing ‘subtle’ redesign
The Washington-based developer maintains that the adjustments will be minor and that the aircraft’s timeline for certification and service entry remains unchanged.
- News
Textron confirms Surf Air Mobility’s order for first 20 Cessna Grand Caravans
Textron Aviation has confirmed California start-up Surf Air Mobility’s order for the first 20 Cessna Grand Caravans to be converted with in-development electric and hybrid-electric powertrain technology.
- News
SkyWest’s CEO Chip Childs reveals the regional carrier is ‘1,200 pilots short’
Regional airlines continue to be most acutely affected by the USA’s ongoing pilot shortage as SkyWest Airlines remains some 1,200 pilots below its pre-pandemic flight crew staffing levels.
- News
JetBlue-Spirit trial could be delayed by looming US government shutdown
The US Department of Justice’s antitrust trial to block low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways’ acquisition of Spirit Airlines could be delayed if the federal government shuts down for more than two weeks.
- News
VoltAero tests hybrid propulsion system with fuel produced from vineyard waste
In what it claims is an industry first, French aircraft developer VoltAero has flight-tested the hybrid-electric powertrain that will eventually power its Cassio 330 five-seat aircraft using “100% sustainable fuel”.
- News
Air Transat and CAE to build pilot pipeline with new Ascension Academy
Canadian leisure carrier Air Transat and CAE have created a new cadet academy to help the airline meet soaring demand for pilots.
- News
Condor to launch flights between Frankfurt and San Antonio in May 2024
The German leisure carrier’s new transatlantic route would be the first non-stop flights between Europe and San Antonio International airport.
- News
Start-up carrier New Pacific Airlines to launch flights to Reno and Nashville
Recently re-branded US start-up New Pacific Airlines plans to double the size of its burgeoning networks with two new destinations – Reno, Nevada and Nashville, Tennessee.
- News
Universal Hydrogen takes ‘key step’ in certification of fuel cell propulsion system
California start-up Universal Hydrogen is a step closer to establishing a certification basis for retrofitting ATR 72 regional turboprops with its fuel cell technology.