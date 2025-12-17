Reports

Q3 2025 performance report for benchmark Latin American airlines

By 2025-12-17T10:31:00

shutterstock_2255251297

Source: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock

Full third-quarter results from Airline Business’ benchmark airlines in Latin America show year-on-year improvement across all key performance indicators, as demand for airline travel and air freight continues to grow throughout the region. 

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
SUBSCRIBE NOW