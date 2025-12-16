Regional airline company Repubic Airways Holdings has revealed more details of its leadership transition plan amid ongoing efforts to integrate Mesa Air Group.

In a 15 December filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Republic outlines tentative plans for president and chief commercial officer Matt Koscal to eventually step into the airline’s chief executive position.

That role is currently occupied by David Grizzle, who previously served as non-executive chairman of Republic’s board of directors. Grizzle became CEO of Republic following the departure of longtime CEO Bryan Bedford, who left the company in July to become administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Grizzle is expected to continue working as Republic’s CEO during the integration period with Mesa Air Group, while Koscal will become CEO sometime next year. Grizzle would then return to his previous role as the non-executive chairman of Republic’s board.

“Any final succession plan will be determined at a future undetermined date, in the sole discretion of the board of directors and publicly announced as legally required,” Republic says in the filing.

Republic and Mesa completed their combination on 25 November, creating the second-largest regional airline in the USA to SkyWest Airlines. The airline will operate more than 300 Embraer regional jets.

Last week, it was revealed that both Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have taken minority stakes in the post-combination company.