Ryan Finnerty
Ryan Finnerty is the Americas defence reporter for FlightGlobal.com and Flight International magazine, covering military aviation and the defence industry. He is a former United States Army officer and previously reported for America’s National Public Radio system in New York and Hawaii covering energy, economics and military affairs.
Contact info
- In depth
Leaked Pentagon documents estimate heavy aircraft losses on both sides of Ukraine conflict
Unverified estimates from classified US government intelligence materials leaked on social media indicate large numbers of aircraft losses for both Russia and Ukraine, including fixed-wing fighters and helicopters.
- News
Aero Vodochody declares successful weapons tests on Next Generation L-39
The Czech aircraft manufacturer says it fired some 230 missiles and dropped more than 50 bombs from the armed version of its latest L-39NG jet trainer.
- News
Lockheed starts producing F-35s for Poland
Advanced strike fighter manufacturer Lockheed Martin has begun production of F-35s bound for Poland.
- News
Embraer unveils NATO-configuration Super Tucano
The Brazilian airframer unveiled a new version of its A-29 light attack aircraft geared toward NATO requirements at the LAAD defence conference in Rio de Janeiro.
- News
First E-3s retired as USAF prepares for E-7 purchase
The US Air Force plans to retire 13 of the Boeing E-3 airborne warning and control system jets, which Congress allowed in exchange for procurement of the more advanced Boeing E-7.
- News
USAF begins long-sought A-10 retirements
The service has for years sought to phase out the iconic ground attack jet in favour of more modern platforms, but only received congressional approval to do so this year.
- News
Turkey launches UAV-centric aircraft carrier after being denied F-35s
The NATO member’s floating airfield will deploy rotary-wing assets and fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, but notably no conventional fighter jets, since Turkey was removed from the US-led Lockheed Martin F-35 programme.
- News
Government auditor upholds Bell’s FLRAA win, denies Lockheed protest
More than three months after the US Army chose Bell to produce its new fleet of medium-lift helicopters, and independent auditor has denied a protest by rival Lockheed Martin, clearing Bell to proceed.
- News
US Navy likely to expand Osprey beyond carrier delivery role
The service’s top aviators say the range, speed and cargo capacity of the Bell-Boeing CMV-22 tiltrotor make it an appealing platform for theatre-wide logistics support, rather than merely shuttling supplies to aircraft carriers.
- News
US Navy aims for majority of carrier-based aircraft to be pilotless
Service leaders speaking at the Sea Air Space conference near Washington, DC say the US Navy aims for its future carrier air wings to be made up of 60% unmanned aircraft.
- News
Insitu debuts vertical take-off system for Integrator UAV
The Flying Launch and Recovery System enables the Integrator unmanned aerial vehicle to take off vertically, without adding extra weight and reducing flight endurance.
- News
Lockheed moves to double production of Pacific-focused long-range missiles
Lockheed Martin recently began production at a second facility that will churn out the advanced, precision munitions as the US government prepares to expand stockpiles of those weapons.
- News
Sikorsky still eyeing Germany for CH-53K sale, despite Chinook deal
The Connecticut helicopter manufacturer is still pursuing a potential sale of its heavy-lift helicopter to the German air force, even after Berlin opted to buy the tandem-rotor Boeing CH-47.
- Interview
Regent looks to shake up military logistics with ‘wing-in-ground’ effect craft
Backed by Lockheed Martin, the Rhode Island start-up thinks the time is right to expand its “seaglider” developmental vehicle from commercial users into the defence realm.
- News
Switzerland to purchase Patriot air defence system
The US government approved the sale of the Raytheon anti-missile and air defence system to Switzerland, in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.
- In depth
Poland revs up defence spending with fighter focus amid Russia conflict
Warsaw expects its defence spending will reach 4% of Poland’s gross domestic product by the end of 2023 – a level exceeding that of other NATO members relative to economic size.
- News
Boeing to upgrade KC-46 fleet with anti-jamming, better encryption
The US Air Force will pay Boeing $184 million for a package to upgrade communication systems on the KC-46A refuelling jet, including for better encryption and anti-jamming capability.
- News
USAF to drop Lockheed hypersonic weapon programme after failed test
The Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon had a mixed record, with numerous technical challenges early in development and a recent failed test.
- News
Nine dead in double Black Hawk crash
Two US Army Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Kentucky during a night training exercise, killing nine soldiers.
- News
USAF adds 54 AESA radars to F-16 modernisation order
The $128 million contract adds to a similar order last November aimed at modernising the US Air Force’s fleet of multirole Lockheed Martin F-16 fighters.